Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - January 31st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will head to the Toyota Center for a matchup against the Houston Rockets on Monday, January 31. In both encounters between the two teams this season, the Warriors were the team that prevailed.

The Dubs come into this game after an enthralling victory against the Brooklyn Nets at home. Playing without James Harden and Kevin Durant, the Nets needed Kyrie Irving to produce a terrific performance against the Warriors.

Irving did just that as he scored 32 points and drained a clutch bucket to make things interesting. However, Steph Curry and team hung onto the end and managed to come out of the game with a 110-106 win.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets suffered their thirty-fifth defeat of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic combined for 78 points to lead the Trail Blazers to a 125-110 win on the night. The Trail Blazers had a 13 point lead going into halftime.

However, the Rockets' fighting spirit helped them get back into the game as they reduced the deficit to 6 points going into the penultimate quarter. But ultimately the Trail Blazers proved too strong for the Rockets, as the former closed out the fourth convincingly, resulting in an easy 125-110 win.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Monday, January 31, 9:00 PM ET [Tuesday, February 1, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Golden State Warriors Preview

Brooklyn Nets v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. After starting the year strong, the team lost its way a bit for most of January, hence why they find themselves second in the West.

However, it looks like they have slowly found their way back into form. In their 7 game homestay, the Warriors lost the first two games but responded just how a championship-contender should, going on to win the remaining five games.

The "Splash Brothers," who were recently re-united, have looked good during this streak, but a lot more is expected out of them as the season reaches the business end. If Steph Curry and Klay Thompson both start playing at their best, it will certainly be tough to stop the Warriors. Going into this game, Golden State will be hoping the duo fire on all cylinders in order to keep getting wins and put pressure on the No.1 ranked Phoenix Suns.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry heads into this game on the back of a 19-point outing against the Brooklyn Nets. He had another off night shooting as he shot only 27.8% from the field. However, he drained some clutch shots and hit vital free throws to give the Warriors a win at home.

Curry is undoubtedly one of the greatest shooters in the history of the game. The recent slump has certainly been a huge disappointment for him. One imagines that he will want to get back to being at his best soon. When (not if) that happens, there will be very little opposing defenses can do to stop him.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry, G - Klay Thompson, F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Jonathan Kuminga, C - Kevon Looney

Houston Rockets Preview

San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have had a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. They are currently bottom in the West and hold a 14-35 record. Despite having talented youngsters like Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., the team is ranked 27th in offensive rating. Their defense has also been dismal, all of which has resulted in their poor run of form this season.

With 33 games remaining, the Rockets will now play for pride. They came close to defeating the Warriors in their last game, but Steph Curry's step back denied them that chance. This time playing at home, they will hope to get it all right and put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Christian Wood has put in some good performances for the Rockets this season. He averages 17.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in 46 appearances and has been decent from beyond the arc, with 1.7 threes a game.

Wood heads into this game after a double-double performance against the Trail Blazers, racking up 21 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. If the Rockets are to emerge victorious in the encounter, Woods will have to repeat the same while also providing his services on defense against the Warriors.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Green, G - Eric Gordon, F - Garrison Mathews, F - Jae'Sean Tate, C - Christian Wood

Warriors vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets played a thrilling game at Chase Center the last time the two teams met. However, since then the Warriors have been in good form and the Rockets have not. Therefore, the Golden State Warriors will be favorites to come out as winners in this game.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Rockets game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet.

Edited by David Nyland