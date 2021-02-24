Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will travel east to play the Indiana Pacers at the Bankers Life FieldHouse tonight. The Warriors occupy the final playoff berth in the west with a 17-15 record. The Pacers, meanwhile, are in 4th place in the Eastern Conference, despite their underwhelming 15-14 record.

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers Injury Updates

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets

The Golden State Warriors have many players sidelined for this crucial clash against Indiana Pacers. Klay Thompson is set to miss out on the 2020-21 campaign following his ACL tear in the pre-season. Marquese Chriss is out indefinitely with a leg injury and Alen Smailagic will miss the encounter because of a knee problem.

Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets

The Indiana Pacers don't have a long list of injuries and Nate Bjorkgren will have almost the entire roster available to him tonight. The only notable absentees will be TJ Warren and Caris LeVert. The latter won't be available for this season following his kidney operation, while Warren suffered a season-ending foot injury at the start of the campaign.

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors will start the game with the backcourt duo of 2-time MVP Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Kelly Oubre Jr. will start at the 3 and Juan Toscano-Anderson will occupy his usual place at power forward.

Toscano-Anderson has been a revelation for the Warriors since being inserted into the starting lineup. He has been making the opposition notice him with his hustle plays and strong defense. Veteran big Draymond Green will start at the center. Eric Paschall has been a key part of the rotation, averaging 10 points and 3 rebounds in limited minutes.

Indiana Pacers

Nate Bjorkgren will roll out the guard duo of Malcolm Brogdon and Justin Holiday in the opening minutes, with sharpshooter Craig McDermott playing at the 3. The Pacers' front-court duo of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner has been in dominant form this season. Sabonis has been averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Turner is putting up 13 points and 3.5 blocks per game.

Aaron Holiday has been the 6th man for the Indiana Pacers, but he has looked underwhelming so far, averaging just 7.4 points in 20 minutes per game.

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C Kevon Looney

Indiana Pacers

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Justin Holiday, F Doug McDermott, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner

