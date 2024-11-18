Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 18, 2024   

The top two 3 point leaders in NBA history face off when the Golden State Warriors take on the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome on Monday (Nov. 18). A lot has changed since the Clippers handed the Dubs a 112-104 loss at the Chase Center.

Golden State has since asserted its dominance to take the top seed in the West winning eight of their last nine games. Steph Curry appears to have unlocked another level of his prime, while the team's offense looks pristine with the supporting cast playing their roles to perfection. James Harden, at the other end, is still looking to get his side into the top 10.

The Warriors appear to have finally fixed their road game struggles this season. They are 6-1 in away games with the only loss against the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers. Much of their success is primarily due to their stellar defense. They are a top-four defensive side this season, being disruptive and absolute bullies. Couple that with Curry's consistency and neat rotations, and it's no surprise that the Dubs pegged as a midfield side a few weeks ago sit atop the West.

The Clippers have not had as much success, sitting in 11th place in the same conference with a 7-7 record. James Harden's record night surpassing Ray Allen to become the second player with the most made 3-pointers also saw them ice the cake and arrest their three-game losing skid with a 116-105 win against the Utah Jazz. Kawhi Leonard's absence continues to hamper the side despite Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell pulling well over their weight.

Their bench production, or lack of it takes on a formidable Bay Area side that's averaging 58.8 points and is on path to be set the record for most points per game by a side off the bench in NBA history. Ironically, the last team with that distinction was the 2018-19 Clippers led by Tobias Harris and Danilo Gallinari. Both teams met four times last season with LA winning the regular season series 3-1. Golden State leads the head-to-head 138-99 in 237 regular-season clashes.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers preview, predicted starting lineups, betting tips, odds, and prediction

The Warriors vs Clippers marquee Monday matchup tips off at 10:30 p.m. EST. Live coverage will be on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and KTLA. The game can be streamed live on Fubo TV (regional restrictions may apply) and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here's a look at the odds as listed at the time of writing.

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Golden State Warriors -3.5 o224.5 (-105) -175 LA Clippers +3.5 u225.5 (-110) +145

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers preview

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the teams to beat this season. They have already been pegged as early contenders for the title and that high praise is warranted considering their scintillating run in a stacked Western Conference.

Elite defense and selfless ball play have been bedrocks of their good run so far as they have beaten potential championship contenders —OKC Thunder and Dallas Mavericks in the West. They had the last laugh over defending champions Boston Celtics in the East. They were undone by the Cleveland Cavaliers' brilliance, but that one loss doesn't change the fact that the Warriors are a bonafide threat.

The Warriors are fourth in the league in both adjusted offensive (119.1 points per every 100 possessions) and defensive efficiency (108.7). They are third in the NBA in steals and seventh place in blocks. The question for the team will be about consistency. It's one thing to remain top 10 in most aspects of the game, but another to sustain it.

The Clippers are still working on chemistry. They have a new-look starting unit with Paul George exiting the franchise, and Kawhi Leonard sidelined for the foreseeable future. Harden and Powell have been taking over the scoring duties, but LA needs help from their bench, and more importantly need 'The Klaw' before their season starts slipping away.

Like the Dallas Mavericks, the Clippers are not the team you would have thought would remain in the Top 10, but the unforgiving West places the win bar higher. LA is 23rd in the league in offensive efficiency (110.9) and per TeamRankings, is ninth in defensive rating (1.085)

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers predicted starting lineups

The Warriors have a few top names including Curry listed as questionable. If he does indeed play, then the side will play the same lineup they started against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Position Player PG Steph Curry SG Brandin Podziemski/Lindy Waters III SF Andrew Wiggins PF Draymond Green C Trayce Jackson-Davis

Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Nov. 18): Steph Curry (heel), Lindy Waters III (knee), and Kevon Looney (illness) are questionable. DeAnthony Melton (ACL) is out.

The Clippers are likely to field the same lineup they did against the Jazz. They hadn't filed their updated injury report at the time of writing.

Position Player PG James Harden SG Kris Dunn SF Norman Powell PF Derrick Jones C Ivica Zubac

LA Clippers Injury Report (Nov. 18): Kawhi Leonard (knee) continues to remain on the sidelines.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers betting tips

Ivica Zubac is listed with an o/u of -113/-113 on points. Norman Powell is -125/+100 on points. James Harden is -113/-105 on points. Steph Curry is a name to watch out for the Golden State Warriors as he comes in -102/-115 on points.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers prediction

Factor in the back-to-back games that the Clippers will be playing, they will face a stern test against the Golden State Warriors who have played impressive ball on both ends of the floor. Their clinical defense and pacy offense make it tough for any side this season, and LA is already battling an erratic scoring run. Mark a win for the Dubs on Monday and make amends for their loss to the Clippers from earlier this season.

