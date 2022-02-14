Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - February 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will return home from their three-game road-trip to host the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on February 14th.

Coming off a 117-115 win at home against the LA Lakers, the Golden State Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak ahead of their next road game and improved their record to 42-15. The Warriors will look to add more wins as they hit the road.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers are coming off a 99-97 win against the Dallas Mavericks. Winning their rematch against the Mavericks, the Clippers snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 28-30 on the season.

Monday night's marquee matchup will be the third installment of a four-game season series between the two teams. With the Warriors taking a commanding 2-0 lead following their last win, the Clippers will look to defend their home-court to secure a win in this game.

Match Details

Fixture - Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, February 14th, 2022; 10:30 PM ET (Tuesday, February 15th, 2022; 9:00 AM IST)

Venue - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Golden State Warriors Preview

LA Lakers v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors remain second in the West following their win against the Lakers. Although the difference between the first and second spot is quite large at 4.5 games, the Warriors could still make a solid run to close the gap.

The win against LA saw stellar performances from Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson. Although Steph Curry shot quite poorly from beyond the arc, he still had 24-points on the night.

Catching fire from long range in the fourth quarter, Klay Thompson led the Warriors' charge to help the team secure the lead against the Lakers. Recording 33 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the three-point line, the Warriors will be happy to see Thompson return to his former self.

Key Player - Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson drives to the rim

A key player for the Golden State Warriors heading into their upcoming away game will be Klay Thompson. Although Thompson is on minutes restriction and is still finding his legs, the 32-year old guard is one of the most lethal players on Golden State's roster at this point.

Coming off a 33-point outing against the LA Lakers, Thompson was key in making three after three to deliver the win for the Warriors. With the hot hand, Thompson showed why he is such a threat when playing alongside Curry.

Considering the form Steph Curry is in right now, Thompson is probably the most lethal perimeter shooter in the Warriors' rotation. This makes him the perfect decoy to get Curry open.

In a 'pick your poison' situation for defenders around the perimeter, should Thompson find his shooting stroke on the night, the Warriors will see a lot of open looks at the rim.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Jonathan Kuminga | C - Kevon Looney

LA Clippers Preview

LA Clippers v Dallas Mavericks

The LA Clippers have made the best of their unfortunate situation this season. With Paul George out for an extended amount of time, head coach Tyronn Lue has really done a fantastic job of getting his remaining players to perform as the team has prevented an absolute slide down the Western Conference leaderboard.

However, the Clippers face more unfortunate news. Norman Powell, a recent acquisition from the Portland Trail Blazers, was also sidelined due to an injury. Powell could potentially miss the rest of the season because of a broken foot.

This puts additional pressure on the remaining players to perform. With players such as Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. already leading the charge, the Clippers will hope for significant contributions from their role players as they head home.

Key Player - Marcus Morris Sr.

Marcus Morris attempts to finish at the rim

A key player for the LA Clippers in their upcoming matchup at home will be Marcus Morris Sr. Although Morris Sr. isn't the first option on the offensive end, he continues to be a consistent scorer and contributor for the side.

Morris is a scoring threat from multiple areas on the court. Although he doesn't play in the post as much, he will enjoy some advantage against the smaller Warriors rotation.

Additionally, Morris Sr. has been shooting tremendously from behind the arc. Although his last outing against Dallas saw him shoot 1-of-4 on the night, Morris Sr. still contributed 20 points on 50% shooting from the field.

Marcus Morris Sr. plays a key role in supporting the Clippers' offensive effort. With Norman Powell out of the rotation, Morris will have a bigger role to play as a scorer in their upcoming game.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Terance Mann | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac

Warriors vs Clippers Match Predictions

The Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers game poses an exciting one. As the Warriors gradually return to full strength, the Clippers have had to cling to play-in contention as they continue to miss their superstars.

While both teams are exceptional at executing on both ends of the floor, the Warriors should emerge as the winners in this matchup. On the back of some tremendous performances in their previous outing, the Warriors displayed the depth of their roster and the ability of any player to step up as a contributor.

The Clippers may struggle to contain the Warriors with so many options at Golden State's disposal.

Where to watch Warriors vs Clippers game?

The Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. The game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports SoCal. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW as well.

