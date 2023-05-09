Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers: Key takeaways from Game 4

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 104-101 in a close game and now lead the series 3-1.

Stephen Curry's triple-double was in vain as the Warriors' could not close-out despite leading by 7 points to start the fourth quarter. It was Curry's third playoff triple-double as he dropped 31 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists.

LeBron James led the scoring for LA with 27 points, shooting 10-25 from the field. Anthony Davis continued his monster run dropping 23 points to go with 15 rebounds and Austin Reaves chipped in with 21 points.

Here are the key takeaways from Game 3:

#1. Golden State Warriors struggled to shoot the ball

The shooting woes continued for the Golden State Warriors as they made only 29% from beyond the arc (12-41). Steph Curry had an off night from beyond the line shooting just 3-14, but he made up with his flashy dimes and a triple-double to keep the Warriors close in the game.

Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole shot a combined 3-15 from the field. The only two reliable offensive threats on the Warriors, apart from Curry, went cold in a must-win game for the team as Curry muscled through the LA Lakers defense alone dropping a game-high 31 points.

#2. Lonnie Walker IV fueled the LA Lakers' offense in the fourth quarter

After not getting any minutes in Game 1 and playing in only garbage time in Game 2, Lonnie Walker IV has proven he can be a very important scorer in a championship contending team.

Walker dropped 15 points in the 4th quarter, shooting 6-9 from the field. He nearly outscored the entire Warriors team, who scored just 17 points in the final frame.

LeBron James said on Lonnie Walker IV's fourth quarter performance:

"We don't win this game without Lonnie Walker tonight. That's for sure."

#3. Three different starting lineups in four games for the Warriors

The Warriors started Gary Payton II in place of JaMychal Green, who didn't get any minutes in Game 4 due to his poor performance in Game 3.

Only the players and the coaching staff understand what's really going on and what's not. It seems pretty clear the Golden State Warriors still have not figured out their roles and are now in a 3-1 hole to the resurgent Los Angeles Lakers.

Steve Kerr and his Warriors need to figure out the gameplan moving forward, if they want to stay in contention in the playoffs. Consistency is the key for Golden State as they have not been their best this playoffs.

Can the Los Angeles Lakers close-out the series on the road or do the Golden State Warriors have an answer? We'll find out Wednesday.

