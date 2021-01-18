Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Prediction: Combined starting 5 featuring Stephen Curry and LeBron James

The LA Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in the NBA on January 18th.

While the Lakers have the best record in the league, the Warriors have struggled for consistency this season.

Combined starting 5 featuring Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers players

The LA Lakers boast a record of 11 wins and just three losses. After starting the year with a 2-2 record, LeBron James has led the Lakers to nine wins in their last 10 games.

The LA Lakers lead the NBA in Defensive Rating (103.9) and in Net Rating (10.9). They beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-95 in their previous game to extend their current winning streak to five matches.

The Golden State Warriors also started the year with a 2-2 record and have won four of their last eight games. Their current 8-8 record is good enough to be just ninth in the West.

In their previous game, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Denver Nuggets 114-104. This means they have lost their last two games, as the Indiana Pacers beat them at Chase Center on January 12th.

LeBron James is an MVP candidate once again, and Stephen Curry's name has also been mentioned in many MVP debates.

Here, we will create a combined starting five with players of the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers.

Point Guard - Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors are shown on the big screen before their game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center

Stephen Curry is having a tremendous year for the Golden State Warriors after playing just five games last season.

The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 28.4 points, six rebounds and six assists per game.

Curry has been tipped by many as an early candidate for the 2020-21 NBA MVP award. He put up 35 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the Warriors' recent loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Shooting Guard - Dennis Schroder (LA Lakers)

Los Angeles Lakers' Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder was one of the best bench players from last season. He is now an essential piece for the LA Lakers.

The German guard has started each game of the LA Lakers' 2020-21 NBA season and is averaging 14 points, four rebounds and five assists per game.

Schroder is a volume scorer and is essentially a shooting guard. However, he can also distribute the ball and set up the team's offense, which is great for the team and for LeBron James.