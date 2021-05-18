Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Prediction and Match Preview - May 19th, 2021 | NBA Play-in Tournament 2021

The LA Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center in the second game of the Western Conference's play-in tournament on Wednesday.

LeBron James and Steph Curry are set to face off for the first time in three years in the post-season, making this one of the most highly anticipated games of 2021. The winner will qualify for the playoffs as the seventh seed, while the losing team will face either the Memphis Grizzlies or the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the playoffs.

Match Details

Fixture - Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers | NBA Play-in Tournament 2021

Date & Time - Wednesday, May 19th, 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, May 20th, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers are on a five-game winning streak

The LA Lakers will be in great spirits ahead of this matchup due to multiple factors. To begin with, they are on a five-game winning streak. On top of that, the Lakers finally have a healthy roster with all their players available, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who looked in great touch recently.

In their last game, the LA Lakers overcame the New Orleans Pelicans with an easy 110-98 win. LeBron James led the side with a team-high 25 points on the night as all starters ended the game with double-digit scores.

The LA Lakers have shown a lot of improvement in their offense, especially after LeBron's return, and will be keen to maintain that form against the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers have a long road ahead to successfully defending their title, and a win against the Warriors will give them a huge confidence boost in that regard.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James will undoubtedly have a huge role to play in the outcome of the game. The LA Lakers will need him to click on all fronts and deliver a post-season special to clinch victory against the in-form Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Flight 23, you are cleared for takeoff ✈️ pic.twitter.com/zzAjwmzmii — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 17, 2021

His experience will play a crucial role in the game, as he has played against the Warriors in a plethora of post-season matches.

James knows how lethal Curry can be in such matchups and will have to make sure he delivers at a high level as well.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder l Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope l Small Forward - LeBron James l Power Forward - Anthony Davis l Center - Andre Drummond.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Akin to their opponents, the Golden State Warriors have been in sublime form lately. They ended their regular-season campaign with eight wins in their last nine games and will be just as eager to win this contest against the LA Lakers, despite being the underdogs.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in their last game to clinch the eighth seed. Steph Curry once again displayed why he is one of the favorites to win the MVP award. The 2021 NBA scoring champion tallied 46 points, nine assists and seven rebounds on the night. Andrew Wiggins played a crucial role as well, tallying 21 points on the night.

As mentioned earlier, the Golden State Warriors will be heading into this contest as the underdogs. However, they have a terrific leader in Steph Curry and cannot be undermined. The Dubs will have to capitalize on every small mistake the Lakers make to win this tie.

Key Player - Steph Curry

Steph Curry has been in phenomenal form for the Golden State Warriors this season

If there is any player in the NBA who can disrupt the best defensive team in the league by himself, it is Steph Curry. The two-time MVP ended the regular season averaging 32 points per game and clinching his second scoring title in the NBA.

Everyone, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis, considers Curry to be the biggest threat to the LA Lakers in this matchup because of how phenomenal he has been for the Golden State Warriors in the 2021 NBA season. His ability to lead his team over the line by himself has been remarkable this season, making him a key player for this game.

"We’re playing, in my mind, the MVP of this year in Steph.”



LeBron James on Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/xznbJY7J2a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2021

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Steph Curry l Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore l Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins l Power Forward - Draymond Green l Center - Kevon Looney.

Warriors vs Lakers Prediction

The LA Lakers will be the favorites against the Golden State Warriors because of their superior squad depth. Additionally, the fact that this is a home fixture for the Lakers because of their higher seeding also gives them an added advantage to win this tie.

Nonetheless, the Warriors have shown tremendous grit to be where they are and will be expected to fight hard. Thus, the chances of this game going down to the wire will be high.

Where to watch Warriors vs Lakers

The 7th vs 8th place Western Conference play-in game between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers will be televised nationally on ESPN. Fans can also stream the game online on the NBA League Pass.

Also read: 2021 NBA Playoffs: 5 storylines to look out for in the postseason