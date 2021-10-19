Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - October 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is officially here, with the Golden State Warriors visiting the Staples Center to take on the LA Lakers on the opening night on Tuesday. The marquee matchup is expected to draw eyes from all over the world as Stephen Curry and LeBron James lock horns.

NBA @NBA Get ready for the @Lakers and @warriors opening-night matchup with the BEST plays from their clash in the 2020-21 play-in game 🙌 #KiaTipOff21 : Tuesday at 10pm/et on TNT! Get ready for the @Lakers and @warriors opening-night matchup with the BEST plays from their clash in the 2020-21 play-in game 🙌#KiaTipOff21: Tuesday at 10pm/et on TNT! https://t.co/xgw8B0FSEo

Whenever Curry and James lace up, it is must-watch television. The NBA is commencing its new season with a matchup between the two teams after a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets.

Match Details

Fixture - Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Tuesday, October 19th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday, October 20th, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Golden State Warriors in the 2021 NBA preseason [Source: USA Today]

The Golden State Warriors enter the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the top four championship favorites, according to many oddsmakers. The NBA's 2021 Annual GM Survey gave the Dubs a 7% chance of grabbing the second seed in the Western Conference, as many of the other teams are injured. Many analysts scoffed at the odds, but Curry and co went unbeaten in the preseason (5-0), displaying their worth and title credentials.

The Golden State Warriors have to neutralize the LA Lakers' formidable Big 3 of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. The key to stopping Westbrook has been the same over the years, as he isn't a threat from the perimeter. Meanwhile, James and Davis need to see bodies each time they are on the floor. You can see three major questions the Golden State Warriors will face on opening night here.

Jordan Poole will need to replicate his preseason form, and Draymond Green will need to provide a scoring punch for the Golden State Warriors. Role players like Otto Porter Jr, Nemanja Bjelica and the rookies will be expected to perform at a high level against the LA Lakers' superteam.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors in a preseason game against the LA Lakers

Stephen Curry is the focal point of the Golden State Warriors' offense and all of LA Lakers' defensive attention will be on him. You can expect double and triple-teams on Curry to get the ball out of his hands. So he'll need to be his absolute best to will the Golden State Warriors to a win.

Curry averaged 24.5 points per game in the preseason, the second-highest in the NBA. He capped that off with a 41-point burst in the preseason finale against the Blazers, shooting 7-14 (50%) from the three-point range, including two four-point plays.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Fifteen second quarter Steph Curry points in six minutes, 21 total in the first half. His hottest stretch of the preseason, four days before the opener. Fifteen second quarter Steph Curry points in six minutes, 21 total in the first half. His hottest stretch of the preseason, four days before the opener.

Curry will do Curry things when it comes to scoring the ball. But he'll also need to be an excellent playmaker on opening night because he will see multiple defenders each time he gets the ball.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers' Big 3 of Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook [Source: ESPN]

The LA Lakers enter the 2021-22 NBA season as the Western Conference favorites, and have the second-highest odds of winning the championship. However, unlike the Golden State Warriors who went undefeated in five games, the LA Lakers went winless (0-6). Preseason games don't count for anything, but it is certainly concerning if a team stacked with incredible talent goes 0-6.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis know the ins and outs of the system, while Russell Westbrook will need to adjust and learn.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "Everything isn't going to be figured out right now. We've got a long year...we'll figure it out." Russell Westbrook talks with @LakersReporter following his first preseason game with the Lakers. "Everything isn't going to be figured out right now. We've got a long year...we'll figure it out." Russell Westbrook talks with @LakersReporter following his first preseason game with the Lakers. https://t.co/n0xPkIbUNl

As great as they are in offensive firepower, the LA Lakers will need to find a way to stop the two-time MVP from the Bay Area. Curry had a monstrous regular season last year, and given the form he is in, the baby-faced assassin could punish the Purple and Gold for even the slightest of defensive lapses.

The biggest concern for the LA Lakers for the upcoming season is their roster age. With age comes easy injuries, with the average age of the Lakers being over 30 years. Only five players of the 14 are in their 20s, including Davis, who will turn 29 soon enough. You can see three major questions the LA Lakers will face on opening night here.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James (off focus) at LA Lakers practice [Source: Los Angeles Times]

Although King James certainly will make his presence felt on opening night, all attention will be on Russell Westbrook.

Needless to say, he didn't have a successful preseason campaign playing for his hometown team, and now fans are concerned. He totaled 23 turnovers in the four games he played and shot abysmally from the field, averaging less than ten points per game. Although preseason games don't count for anything, his sheer number of turnovers was certainly alarming.

The handful of analysts who believe the LA Lakers will not reach the 2022 NBA Finals do so because of Russell Westbrook. He tends to be a 'bull in a china shop'-type player who wreaks havoc on the floor as compared to LeBron James, who is a much more calm and composed veteran.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed Lakers debut new Big 3 in loss to Warriors, remain winless in preseason. @RealSkipBayless reacts:"It looked like LeBron caught Russell Westbrook's turnover fever. It's contagious when you play with Russ, everything is helter skelter and out of control!" Lakers debut new Big 3 in loss to Warriors, remain winless in preseason. @RealSkipBayless reacts:"It looked like LeBron caught Russell Westbrook's turnover fever. It's contagious when you play with Russ, everything is helter skelter and out of control!" https://t.co/x4UKdEUFPW

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Kent Bazemore | F - LeBron James | F - Anthony Davis | C - DeAndre Jordan.

Warriors vs Lakers Match Prediction

If we go by the preseason form, the Golden State Warriors should win this game by a landslide victory. However, preseason games don't always have the best lineups and ideal rotations, so this regular-season matchup is expected to go differently.

The LA Lakers have serious star power capable of wrecking most teams in the NBA, whereas the Golden State Warriors are still without two of their starters - Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

The LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors will take time to build chemistry with their new rosters. But the former takes the edge in this game because of their star-studded depth and the fact that they're playing at their home at the Staples Center.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Lakers game?

Also Read

The showtime matchup between the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S) and 95.7 The Game to listen to this game's live commentary.

Follow us on Instagram for the latest NBA news, rumors and updates

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the opening night game? LA Lakers Golden State Warriors 1 votes so far