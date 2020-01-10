Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Preview and Predictions - 10th January 2020

The Los Angeles Clippers have been unstoppable at home this season

Match details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date & Time: Friday, 10th January 2019 (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last game results

Golden State Warriors (9-30): 98-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks (8th January, Wednesday)

Los Angeles Clippers (26-12): 135-132 victory against the New York Knicks (5th January, Sunday)

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors pulled the trigger on their season the moment Steph Curry broke his hand during a game against the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors currently possess a 9-30 record, which is the second-worst in the NBA. That's unlikely to get any better with games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets on the horizon.

Golden State appeared to have steadied the ship when they reeled off four successive wins in late December to snap a five-game losing streak.

However, a home loss to the Mavericks kicked off another turbulent period for Steve Kerr's side, who enter their next clash against the Clippers riding a six-game skid.

Key Player - Glenn Robinson III

Glenn Robinson III

Glenn Robinson III has done a good of shouldering some of the scoring load in the absence of D'Angelo Russell.

Robinson is averaging 12.1 points per game and shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. He's put in a bunch of solid displays of late, including a 25-point effort against the San Antonio Spurs.

Robinson is coming off a 15-point outing against the Milwaukee Bucks in which he went 6-of-13 from the field, and he will be looking to continue in the same vein when he takes the court against the Clippers.

Warriors predicted lineup

Draymond Green, Glenn Robinson III, Willie Cauley-Stein, Ky Bowman, Damion Lee

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers have had a rather strange season thus far. They've looked irresistible at times, dispatching the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors with ease.

However, they've tended to struggle against weaker opposition - as evidenced by their defeats to the San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, and Chicago Bulls.

Nevertheless, the Clippers hold the fourth-best record heading into their clash against the Warriors and will look to ascend the Western Conference Standings with a relatively easy run of fixtures coming up.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George (l)

Paul George has continued to impress following his move from the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer.

George has developed a fine understanding with Kawhi Leonard and is averaging 23.5 points and 6 rebounds per game.

The 29-year-old is coming off a brilliant shooting display against the New York Knicks, finishing 9-of-14 from the field and pouring in 32 points in just 26 minutes.

Clippers predicted lineup

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Patrick Beverley, Patrick Patterson

Warriors vs Clippers Match Prediction

Two teams trending in opposite directions will square off when the Clippers host the Warriors. The Clippers have been sensational at home all season, losing just four of 20 games at Staples Center.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have been woeful away from the Chase Center, managing just three wins on the road.

With Leonard and George expected to feature for the Clippers in this contest, there is simply no way the Warriors will be able to keep pace with the hosts.

Where to Watch Warriors vs Clippers?

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Prime Ticket and NBC Sports Bay Area from 10:30 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.