Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 13th November 2019

Tristan Elliott

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors

Match details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Wednesday, 13th November 2019 (10:00 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last game results

Golden State Warriors (2-9): 108-122 defeat to the Utah Jazz (11th November)

Los Angeles Lakers (8-2): 123-115 win over the Phoenix Suns (12th November)

Golden State Warriors Preview

On Monday night, Draymond Green made his return for the Golden State Warriors after missing six games through injury. Nevertheless, the three-time All-Star had little impact on the game before becoming the first player to be ejected from Chase Center as the Warriors slipped to 2-9 for the season.

Despite having Green, D'Angelo Russell and Willie Cauley-Stein all back from injury, Golden State's form shows no sign of improving, and defense remains a major problem. Only the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets are allowing more opponent points per contest, and Steve Kerr's team face another difficult night as they travel to face the Western Conference's most in-form team.

Key Player - D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell has averaged 38 points per game since returning from injury

With Green struggling to make the same impact without Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, D'Angelo Russell will continue to lead Golden State's offense. The 23-year-old has averaged 38 points per contest following his return from injury, and the point guard is likely to once again lead the Warriors in both points and assists.

Warriors predicted lineup:

Glenn Robinson III, Draymond Green, Willie Cauley-Stein, Jordan Poole, D'Angelo Russell

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

After suffering a first defeat in eight games to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers bounced back last night by defeating the Phoenix Suns. The Suns provided a tough test for the Lakers, although Frank Vogel's side pulled away in the fourth thanks to some excellent shooting from 3-point range.

Anthony Davis continued to perform well despite battling an ongoing shoulder injury, while Kyle Kuzma enjoyed his first breakout performance of the season as he recorded 23 points in just 25 minutes. Meanwhile, Rajon Rondo also looked sharp in his first appearance of the season following injury, and the Lakers enter tonight's game in a strong position.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James is putting up some of the best numbers of his career

LeBron James has only averaged 16 points over his past two games as the Lakers' offense continues to go through Davis. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old continues to impact the game in other areas, and his offensive impact could increase now that Rondo has returned to fitness.

Lakers predicted lineup:

Anthony Davis, LeBron James, JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, Danny Green

Warriors vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Warriors have won just one of their five road games so far this season, while the Lakers have looked strong at Staples Center, only losing to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. While D'Angelo Russell will be keen to impress against the team that drafted him, all signs point to a comfortable Los Angeles win.

Where to Watch Warriors vs Lakers?

The game will be televised on ESPN from 10:00 PM ET. There will also be local coverage of the game on Spectrum Sportsnet and NBC Sports Bay Area. You can additionally live stream the game via NBA League Pass.