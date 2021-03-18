Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum in an enticing NBA season 2020-21 matchup this Friday.

The Golden State Warriors had a shaky start to their second half of the campaign and have won two games out of four since the All-Star break. In their last matchup, Stephen Curry and the crew decimated the struggling Houston Rockets, beating them 108-94. Draymond Green led the charge for his side with his third triple-double of the season, with 16 points, 12 rebounds and ten assists.

The Memphis Grizzlies, too, have recorded just two wins post the All-Star break. They bounced back from a three-game losing streak to beat the surging Miami Heat 95-89 in their last game. Ja Morant scored after a game-tying dribble in the dying moments of the match to lead his team to a much-needed win. He scored 13 points on the night to go with six assists and four rebounds.

The two playoff hopefuls from the Western Conference will be facing each other for the first time this season. The Golden State Warriors are ninth in the standings with a 21-20 season record, while the Memphis Grizzlies are right behind them in tenth with an 18-19 season record.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Updates

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors are 9th in the Western Conference

For the Golden State Warriors, rookie James Wiseman and Eric Paschall have been ruled out due to the league's health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, talisman Stephen Curry is listed as 'day-to-day' after sustaining a tailbone contusion in the last game.

However, head coach Steve Kerr said his star player should be fine in the long run but doesn't know whether he will be available to play against the Memphis Grizzlies as per reports.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will continue to be without Jaren Jackson Jr., who is dealing with a knee injury. The power forward hasn't featured for the Grizzlies this season.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will likely play the same starting five from their last game if Stephen Curry does make himself available. If not, the Warriors will probably start Damion Lee instead along with Kelly Oubre Jr. in the backcourt, with Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney as the three frontcourt stars.

Jordan Poole and Nico Mannion will likely provide backup for the starting guards, while Juan Toscano-Anderson and Kent Bazemore should play in the rotation minutes for the frontcourt players.

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant leads the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will likely retain their starting five from the last game. Ja Morant and Grayson Allen should start proceedings in the backcourt, with Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson pairing up as the two forwards. Jonas Valanciunas will likely be the third frontcourt player to complete the lineup.

Brandon Clarke and De'Anthony Melton should play the most number of minutes off the bench, while Justice Winslow and Desmond Bane will be tasked with providing valuable cover as well.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting 5's

Golden State Warriors

G - Damion Lee, G - Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Draymond Green, C- Kevon Looney

Memphis Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant, G - Grayson Allen, F - Dillon Brooks, F - Kyle Anderson, C - Jonas Valanciunas