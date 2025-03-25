Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 25, 2025

All eyes will be on Golden State Warriors superstar Jimmy Butler when he takes on his former team, the Miami Heat, at the Kaseya Center on Tuesday. Tyler Herro played down the intensity of the contest and for that matter, Butler did too. But it does little to change the fact that there will be more than enough spice when the 6x NBA All-Star takes on a team he was supposed to lead to the promised land.

It's not every day that established and decorated names in the NBA take a backseat to let another player, maybe a rung or two below, take the spotlight. It happened when Klay Thompson played the Golden State Warriors as a Maverick, and then to Luka Doncic when he played the Mavericks as a Laker.

Now, it's Butler's turn, and the general expectation is for him to turn on the heat against Miami. This means Steph Curry isn't the cynosure of all eyes on Tuesday. It will be Butler and Andrew Wiggins to a good degree. The latter was always on the trade block, and emotions aside, Wiggins was expected to be moved at some stage.

But Butler? That was different. A premium winner with the 'dawg' in him, Jimmy Butler was expected to lead the post-Dwyane Wade era to greatness. And he almost did by leading the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances and a string of playoff appearances during his time with the franchise. What was supposed to be dominance ended bitterly for the star and the side, with murky drama unfolding at the start of the year.

At the moment, it's the Warriors reaping the rewards of trading for the veteran forward. The team was 25-26 before acquiring him, and making the playoffs was a legitimate doubt. They are 16-4 since his arrival to the Bay, and that speaks enough about what Butler brings to the table.

The Heat have not seen the same success. Andrew Wiggins' 42-point explosion and his career-best numbers with the Heat do little to change the fact that they are still play-in contenders at best. They dropped 10 games on the bounce, and it doesn't help that there was ample off-the-court drama in the form of Jaime Jaquez Jr. and head coach Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife dating rumors.

There's no doubt that emotions will run high when Butler takes the floor for the Golden State Warriors against the Miami Heat. The showdown has been dubbed a humdinger well ahead of tip-off. Seeding and wins be damned, Tuesday night is all about Butler vs. Miami Heat.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The Warriors vs. Heat skirmish tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage will be on TNT, MAX, NBCS-BA, and truTV. The game can be streamed live on Fubo TV (regional restrictions may apply) and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Golden State Warriors -5 o218 (-112) -200 Miami Heat +5 u218 (-108) +165

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Preview

The Heat and the Warriors are both sides that boast a top-10 defense. They are seventh and eighth in scoring defense, respectively. Miami allows just 110.6 points per game and 111.1 points per 100 possessions. Golden State concedes 110.9 points per contest and 109.0 points per 100 possessions.

The Warriors are 18th in scoring offense, averaging 113.4 points per game and 111.3 points per 100 possessions. They are 26th in field goal offense, making 45% from the field, and 14th in 3-point offense, shooting 36.3%. In response, the Heat is 26th in scoring offense with 109.2 points per game and 109.4 points per 100 possessions. They shoot 46% from the field (19th) and 35.9% from deep (16th) in the NBA.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups

The Warriors have listed Steph Curry (left pelvic contusion) as questionable.

Position Player PG Steph Curry SG Brandin Podziemski/Moses Moody SF Jimmy Butler PF Draymond Green C Quinten Post

The Heat have Duncan Robinson (lower back pain) as questionable. Nikola Jovic (broken right hand) and Dru Smith (Left Achilles surgery) are ruled out of Tuesday's game.

Position Player PG Tyler Herro SG Duncan Robinson SF Andrew Wiggins PF Bam Adebayo C Kel'el Ware

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Tyler Herro comes into the contest with an o/u of -125/-105 on points. Bam Adebayo is -110/-110 on points and rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins is -105/-108 on points and rebounds. For the Warriors, Steph Curry is -106/-110 on points, while Moses Moody is -112/-118 on points and boards.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Prediction

Their recent form makes the Golden State Warriors favorites on paper. Factor in Jimmy Butler and the Dubs are a cinch to win this matchup. The Heat are underdogs but will be keen to spoil their former superstar's homecoming. They ended their 10-game losing streak and the objective is to not drop another game with seeding on the line. The narratives aside, take the Warriors for the win.

