Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024

There are only four games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday, but the Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat is a must-watch matchup. The Heat will try to sweep the season series against the Warriors for the first time since the 2019-20 season. They defeated Golden State 114-102 at the Chase Center on Dec. 28.

Tyler Herro stepped up in the absence of Jimmy Butler, finishing with 26 points and seven rebounds. Bam Adebayo had 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 17 points, five boards and six assists.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry had one of his worst shooting nights of the season. Curry went 3-for-15 to finish with 13 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals. Tuesday's game is an important one for the Warriors with the Houston Rockets just 0.5 games behind them in the Western Conference standings.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat game is on Tuesday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Sun.

Moneyline: Warriors (-120) vs Heat (+100)

Spread: Warriors -1 (-110) vs Heat +1 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors o218.5 (-110) vs Heat u218.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat preview

The Golden State Warriors are coming off back-to-back losses to the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves, and have only won two of their last six games. They will have to win as many games as possible with the Houston Rockets just 0.5 games behind and on a nine-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have been inconsistent lately and it's mainly due to injuries. The Heat are still a scary team and are still seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. They blew out the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last game on Sunday.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Golden State Warriors have only one player on the injury report – Trayce Jackson-Davis. Head coach Steve Kerr is expected to stick to his usual starting lineup consisting of:

PG: Steph Curry | SG: Brandin Podziemski | SF: Andrew Wiggins | PF: Jonathan Kuminga | C: Draymond Green

Chris Paul and Klay Thompson are the first two players off the bench, while Gary Payton II and Trayce Jackson-Davis complete the rotation. If TJD won't get cleared, Kevon Looney and Moses Moody could get some minutes.

On the other hand, the Miami Heat have three players listed as out and three players tagged as questionable. Head coach Erik Spoelstra will likely use this starting five if Kevin Love, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Caleb Martin are cleared to play:

PG: Patty Mills | SG: Terry Rozier | SF: Jimmy Butler | PF: Nikola Jovic | C: Bam Adebayo

The Heat's rotation has been changing so much due to injuries, but expect players such as Delon Wright, Thomas Bryant, Haywood Highsmith and Jamal Cain to get some playing time.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat betting tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 25.5 points, which is lower than his season average. Curry has scored at least 26 points three times in his last five games. Bet on the two-time MVP to go over since he'll be motivated to get things done with the season on the line.

Jimmy Butler is favored to go over 22.5 points, which is not a bad bet to take. Butler can be aggressive on offense when needed but with the Heat lacking a playmaker, he'll likely focus on that. Take the risk and bet on him to go under 22.5 points.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat prediction

The Golden State Warriors are the slight favorites to beat the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. However, it's not a guaranteed win for the Warriors considering they are on a slump and the Heat are at home.

It might be an equal matchup, but oddsmakers are predicting that the Heat will pull out the win and cover the spread. The total is also expected to go over 218.5 points.

