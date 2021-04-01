Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Prediction and Combined 5 - April 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will travel to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena on Thursday night.

The Warriors are coming off a 116-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls last Monday. It was a much-needed win that snapped a four-game losing streak.

Stephen Curry played for the first time since suffering from a bruised tailbone that caused him to miss five games for the Golden State Warriors. Nonetheless, he led his team in scoring, with 32 points, and made 6 three-pointers. The 33-year-old acknowledged that he was still experiencing some pain but was able to block it off to secure a win for his team.

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, were the visiting team when they defeated the Indiana Pacers 92-87 on Wednesday. It should have been a homecoming for Victor Oladipo, who played for the Pacers for three-and-a-half seasons. However, he was nursing a head cold and couldn’t play. Thanks to Duncan Robinson’s 6 three-pointers, the Heat had enough to come home with a win.

The Golden State Warriors will have a battle on their hands when they face the Miami Heat.

The Warriors are 11-6 this season when Stephen Curry scores 30+ points. In those games he’s averaging:



• 36.9 PPG

• 5.5 RPG

• 5.8 APG

• 1.7 SPG

• 53.6 FG%

• 50 3P%

• .720 TS%



Insane efficiency pic.twitter.com/qbLQnRvVuI — ³⁰🎯 (@PlayoffCurry) March 24, 2021

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat - Prediction

Playing at home and having a former All-Star play for the first time in a Miami Heat uniform should energize the home team. They have won their last two games after losing six consecutive matches. Though the Golden State Warriors were able to arrest their recent slide, they are still too unpredictable.

What might go against the Miami Heat is the fact that this will be their third game in four nights. Fatigue will definitely be a factor, but if Victor Oladipo can give them a boost, the Heat should win, probably by a hair, against the Golden State Warriors.

Victor Oladipo finally lands in Miami 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eo0L4yN4xj — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 25, 2021

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat - Combined 5

Point Guard - Stephen Curry l Shooting Guard - Victor Oladipo l Small Forward - Jimmy Butler l Power Forward - Draymond Green l Center - Bam Adebayo

In forming our hypothetical combined 5 for the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat game, we have put together a team of past and present All-Stars.

Our backcourt is led by the incomparable Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP is averaging 29.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, numbers that are comparable to his best years in the league. The seven-time All-Star is still the premier shooter in the game, but the Golden State Warriors are not the title contenders that they used to be.

At shooting guard is Victor Oladipo. He may not start for the Miami Heat tonight but he is still a terrific two-way player. This season, he is putting up 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. According to coach Erik Spoelstra, Dwyane Wade had a hand in Oladipo falling into the Heat’s lap. The two-time All-Star will make his debut in this game, and Heat Nation should be excited.

Jimmy Butler #22 drives to the basket against Alec Burks #18

The small forward position belongs to Jimmy Butler. Like Oladipo, the Miami Heat’s franchise player is among the NBA’s top two-way players.

Since last season, Butler has shown a knack for controlling the game from all facets, including scoring, assisting and rebounding. This year, he is scoring a solid 21.2 points but it’s his assists and rebounds that are at an all-time high. He is grabbing 7.6 rebounds and dishing out 7.2 assists to go along with 1.9 steals nightly.

All-Star Draymond Green is our power forward as he has once again been showcasing his all-around brilliance this season. Though the Golden State Warriors are not the juggernauts that they used to be, Green’s defense hasn’t wavered. For the year, the three-time All-Star is scoring 6.1 points, pulling down 6.4 rebounds and distributing 8.4 assists per game.

Bam Adebayo #13 and Nikola Jokic #15 look on during the first quarter

An All-Star last season and our combined 5 center, Bam Adebayo is scoring a career-best 19.3 points, along with a personal-high 5.3 assists and 9.6 boards an outing.

Adebayo is the anchor of the Miami Heat defense, which is holding opponents to just 107.2 points per game (3rd-best).

