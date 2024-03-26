Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 26 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors visit the Miami Heat on Tuesday at Kaseya Center in Miami, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the final game of their season series as the Heat took the first 114-102 on Dec. 28, as part of the NBA's four-game slate.
The Warriors hold a 36-34 record for the season, placing them in 10th position within the Western Conference standings. The team trails the sixth-seeded Dallas Mavericks by 5.5 games. Additionally, they face pressure from the Houston Rockets, who are in contention for the final play-in game.
Golden State maintains a slim half-game lead over Houston for the last playoff berth. Heading into Tuesday's matchup, the Warriors have suffered defeats in four of their previous six games.
The Warriors are averaging 118.3 points per game, placing them seventh in the league in scoring. Their shooting accuracy stands at 47.3% from the field, positioning them at 16th overall. Behind the arc, Golden State is shooting at a rate of 37.6%, ranking the team ninth in the league for 3-point shooting efficiency.
The Miami Heat hold a 39-32 record for the season, securing seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings. They trail the Indiana Pacers by just half a game for the sixth seed, aiming to avoid the play-in matchups. Miami enters Tuesday night's contest with momentum, having won four of its last six outings.
Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat injury report
Golden State Warriors injury report for March 26
The Warriors have listed Trayce Jackson-Davis (knee) as questionable. He is the sole player on the team's injury report.
In their last game, the Warriors suffered a loss, with Steph Curry notably taking an extended rest during the second half. When questioned about this decision postgame, coach Steve Kerr clarified that it was a deliberate move to avoid overworking Curry.
Miami Heat injury report for March 26
The Heat have listed six players on their injury report: Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle), Caleb Martin (ankle) and Kevin Love (heel) are questionable, while Duncan Robinson (back), Tyler Herro (foot) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) are out.
Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart
Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for March 26
Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart for March 26
Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat key matchups
The eagerly awaited showdown between the Heat and the Warriors will showcase the talents of Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry. Expect to see Butler tasked with guarding Curry whenever he handles the ball, highlighting the strategic contrast to Curry's off-ball movements.
Another exciting aspect of the game will be the head-to-head battle between standout rookies Brandin Podziemski and Jaime Jaquez. Both players have made significant contributions on both ends of the court for their respective teams.