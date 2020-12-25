Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Combined starting 5 featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry

Two former MVPs collide as the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks clash in the second game of the NBA Christmas Day schedule. Stephen Curry will be hoping to lead his side to their former glory days while Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the quest for domination in the Eastern Conference yet again.

Both these teams lost their season openers but the nature of defeat was vastly different. The Warriors are still without the services of Draymond Green but he should be making his return soon. The Bucks probably have the best starting trio in the league but their supporting cast needs to pick up the pace.

Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Combined starting lineup

In spite of the current shortcomings, both Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks have bonafide stars who could change the course of the game single-handedly. On that note, let us look at the combined starting five for both teams.

Point Guard - Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry didn't have the greatest outing in Golden State Warriors' season opener but he exhibited the various traits that make him the superstar he is. He penetrated the interior and drove to the basket often. His quick release made it difficult for the opposition to close down on him on the perimeter.

The shooting accuracy was amiss for Curry but despite that, he managed to drop 20 points. He'll be hoping to be more efficient against the Milwaukee Bucks while creating open looks for his teammates.

Shooting Guard - Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jrue Holiday (right)

Jrue Holiday had the best possible debut game for the Milwaukee Bucks that he could've hoped for. Holiday was solid on both ends of the court and finished the game with 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting. He also managed two steals against a Boston side that only turned the ball over six times during the whole game.

A complete first game for Mr. Holiday.



25 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/eJeZ8QsnO2 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 24, 2020

The Bucks had to give up a lot to acquire Jrue Holiday and he's shown value right from the get-go. Against the Golden State Warriors, he will be given the unenviable task of guarding Stephen Curry. If he's able to win this battle, it could really become a walk in the park for his side.

