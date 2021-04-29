Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will face the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Thursday.

This will be the third and final meeting between the teams this season after they had a back-to-back set in January. The Golden State Warriors won both games against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves will likely want some payback to avoid being swept in the season series. With a season-high three-game winning streak, they have a legitimate shot at winning the game and extending their streak.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 passes the ball away from Ben McLemore #16, John Wall #1 and Christian Wood #35

Stephen Curry has been carrying the Golden State Warriors on his back all season. The Dubs may need him to play otherworldly basketball once again to avoid a two-game losing streak. They are 8-4 in their last 12 games and are in 10th place with a 31-31 record in the Western Conference.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Update

Golden State Warriors

Eric Paschall #7 dribbles between JaMychal Green #4 and Reggie Jackson #1.

The Golden State Warriors have placed a number of players on their injury report.

Eric Paschall is questionable for Thursday’s game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 24-year-old is nursing a strained left hip but could be on the verge of returning to the Warriors' lineup after he joined their practice session on Wednesday.

Kelly Oubre is doubtful to play as he is dealing with a sore left wrist. He may have suffered the injury on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Damion Lee remains sidelined as he is still in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. He had already been out with an injured toe prior to the protocols kicking in, but this extended his time away from the court.

Watch how pumped Steph Curry is after James Wiseman secures this rebound pic.twitter.com/ymJ6uaKqnL — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 30, 2021

James Wiseman underwent surgery for a right meniscal tear two weeks ago and is sidelined for the season. He should be ready for the start of the 2021-22 campaign. The rookie joins Klay Thompson, who had already been out since before the season began because of an Achilles injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Malik Beasley #5 drives against the Nuggets.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ injury report includes just one player.

Malik Beasley has been ruled out of the Golden State Warriors game after being diagnosed with a Grade 3 hamstring injury on Monday. He is expected to be out for 4-to-6 weeks. With the Timberwolves far from playoff contention, Beasley is likely out for the season.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 goes after a pass down the court and gets fouled by P.J. Washington #25

Paschall’s absence has opened up minutes for other players, including Juan Toscano-Anderson and Alen Smailagic.

Should Oubre be unavailable, Mychal Mulder will likely be a starter again. Mulder has been playing heavy minutes for the Warriors lately and has been performing really well for coach Steve Kerr.

Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Nico Mannion and Kent Bazemore are likely going to fight for the minutes made available by the injuries.

Kevon Looney is starting in place of Wiseman at center, with Alen Smailagic as his primary backup.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Beasley’s absence should open up minutes on the Minnesota Timberwolves roster for Jordan McLaughlin and Jarrett Culver. This will also add to Josh Okogie’s regular minutes allocation.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors:

Point Guard - Stephen Curry l Shooting Guard - Mychal Mulder l Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins l Power Forward - Draymond Green l Center - Kevon Looney

Anthony Edwards is so smooth. 🔥



pic.twitter.com/VKUrlFeFWk — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 21, 2021

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio l Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards l Small Forward - Josh Okogie l Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels l Center - Karl-Anthony Towns

