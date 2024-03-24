Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2024

The Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is one of the six NBA games scheduled for Sunday. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, with New Orleans leading the season series 2-0. The Timberwolves most recently defeated the Warriors 104-101 on Nov. 14.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 24.

The Warriors hold a 74-55 all-time advantage against the Timberwolves. Minnesota won the most recent game between the two teams behind Karl-Anthony Towns’ 33 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Brandin Podziemski had 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal off of the bench for Golden State.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves game is scheduled for Sunday, March 24, at Target Center. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports North and NBC Sports Bay Area. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Warriors (+127) vs. Timberwolves (-155)

Spread: Warriors (+3.5) vs. Timberwolves (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o219) vs. Timberwolves -110 (u219)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

Not so long ago, the Warriors (36-33) were contending to move up the Western Conference standings and fight for direct playoff qualification. Fast forward a few games and Golden State is looking to stay in play-contention. It is 10th in the West after going 4-6 in the past 10 games. The Houston Rockets are lurking just 1.5 games behind.

Golden State most recently lost 123-111 against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Steph Curry led the team with 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

The Timberwolves (48-22) are third in the West and have most likely secured a top-three finish. They have won six of their past 10 games, including a 104-91 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Mike Conley Jr. had 21 points, while Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards chipped in with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Warriors have no players on their injury report. Golden State coach Steve Kerr should start:

PG: Steph Curry SG: Brandin Podziemski SF: Andrew Wiggins PF: Jonathan Kuminga C: Draymond Green

The Warriors’ key players off the bench could be Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Gary Payton II.

The Timberwolves continue to be without Karl-Anthony Towns, who underwent surgery to repair a left knee lateral meniscus tear. Jaylen Clark is out as well with an Achilles injury. Anthony Edwards (finger) and Rudy Gobert (left rib sprain) are listed as questionable but should play in all probability. Minnesota coach Chris Finch should start:

PG: Mike Conley SG: Anthony Edwards SF: Jaden McDaniels PF: Naz Reid C: Rudy Gobert

Minnesota’s key substitutes should be Kyle Anderson, Monte Morris and Jordan McLaughlin.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 24.5 points for the game. Curry has struggled in the past few games, which is evident in Golden State’s recent record. Curry should come out aggressive on Sunday and finish the game with over 24.5 points.

Anthony Edwards has an over/under of 28.5 points. If there’s anything that Edwards enjoys, it’s a challenge. With Golden State in town, expect Edwards to be motivated to prove that he has truly arrived and is the best player on the court. The former No. 1 pick should score over 28.5 points.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The Timberwolves are favored at home and the Warriors have shown no signs to believe otherwise. Minnesota’s defense should provide a considerable challenge to Golden State, thus helping the home team to cover the spread and get a win. The Warriors might struggle to score in this one and the team total is likely to be under 219 points.