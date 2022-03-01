Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - March 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will head to the Target Center in Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, March 1. In their three previous meetings this season, the Warriors won twice.

The Dubs enter this game after a disappointing 107-101 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite having a healthy 14-point lead going into the fourth quarter, the Warriors lost steam. Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie helped the Mavs score 33 points in the fourth, capitalizing on the Warrior's fragile defense.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, meanwhile, secured a stunning 127-122 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, with D'Angelo Russell starring with 25 points for the T-Wolves.

The game was all square at 122-122 when Karl-Anthony Towns hit a dagger to give his team the lead. Cleveland had the chance to tie it again, but they came up short as the Timberwolves emerged triumphant on the night.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 1, 9:00 PM ET (Wednesday, March 2, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors are having an impressive season. After missing out on consecutive playoffs, they are all set to make the postseason this campaign. They are currently second in the West with a 43-18 season record, but are six games behind the Suns.

The Dubs have a decent blend of veterans and youngsters. Players like Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are leading their championship hopes.

Green has been out injured for a while, which has impacted the team's performances. As per reports, the three-time NBA champion is back in practice, and could return to action soon.

The Warriors will look for strong response after a disappointing defeat in their previous outing. However, they will face a T-Wolves side that have been a resilient force this season, So only a top-notch performance could help them return to winning ways at the Target Center.

Key Player - Steph Curry

Steph Curry showcased one of the best shooting performances ever during the All-Star game in Cleveland. He shot 16 threes and looked unstoppable on the night. The Warriors will hope that he continues the same form post the All-Star break.

He is currently shooting a career-low 37.6% from beyond the arc this season. His scoring has also dipped to 25.7 PPG. However, a positive sign for the Warriors is that he has made up for that with his terrific playmaking.

In the absence of Draymond Green, Curry has been the Warriors' main facilitator. He has had at least ten assists in his last two outings, and is playing well with the ball in his hands.

The team will hope for Curry to be at his best against the T-Wolves because when he gets going, it is extremely tough to stop him.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry; G - Jordan Poole; F - Andrew Wiggins; F - Jonathan Kuminga; C - Kevon Looney.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Minnesota Timberwolves have fared well this season. They have a young core, and have played an exciting brand of basketball.

Players like Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards have been a big part of the team's success this campaign. However, with just 20 games left, the T-Wolves cannot loosen their guard if they want to make the playoffs.

They have a wonderfully operating offensive unit. Moreover, with a veteran like Patrick Beverley, the Timberwolves are shaping up well at the defensive end as well. Despite being a young side, Minnesota are not afraid to face star-studded teams, and have produced wonderful performances against them.

StatMuse @statmuse The Timberwolves have the NBA’s best offense in 2022. The Timberwolves have the NBA’s best offense in 2022. https://t.co/YwzJHmwgay

Against the Warriors, they will hope to give their best and register another win against a top team. The Warriors are missing a few key players. If the Timberwolves capitalize on that, they'll fancy their chances of winning on Tuesday.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns has been playing at the top of his game this season. He is averaging 24.2 PPG and 9.2 RPG in 55 appearances, and has shot the ball at 52.0% from the field.

Towns is also one of the best shooting bigs in the league, and has been terrific from beyond the arc, averaging 40.6% for the season.

He is extremely tough to guard in the paint, as he has a lot of tricks in his armory to outsmart opponents. However, he has also worked on his defensive games this term. In the Timberwolves' last game, Towns scored 17 points. He will hope to better that performance against the Warriors at home.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell; G - Patrick Beverley; F - Anthony Edwards; F - Jarred Vanderbilt; C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Warriors vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves have played some exciting games this season, and this match could be another thriller. However, the Timberwolves might emerge victorious at the Target Center, as the Warriors are shorthanded and are missing key players like Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Timberwolves game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports North.

