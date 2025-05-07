Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Top 5 viral moments from Game 1 of 2025 NBA playoffs

Steph Curry exited early in the second quarter, but the Golden State Warriors held off the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road, securing a 99-88 win in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup.

Golden State locked in defensively, limiting Minnesota to a chilly 17.2% shooting from beyond the arc (5-of-29). Despite Curry’s absence, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green rose to the occasion.

Hield put up 24 points, eight rebounds and five 3-pointers. Butler followed with 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, while Green added 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The game had plenty of viral moments and sparked a wave of fan reactions online.

Top 5 viral moments from Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1

#1. Steph Curry exits game

The top storyline of the night was Steph Curry’s left hamstring strain. A tweet from ESPN’s Shams Charania reporting the injury picked up steam, generating over 14,000 likes and nearly 4,000 reposts by the final buzzer.

Injury analyst Dr. Evan Jeffries weighed in on X, estimating Curry could miss “seven to 10 days” for a Grade 1 strain, while a Grade 2 could sideline him three to six weeks.

#2. Draymond Green earns praise for effort on both ends

With Curry out, Draymond Green’s performance turned heads. Fans were shocked to see him hit four 3-pointers and finish with 18 points — the third-highest for Golden State.

Others applauded his defense on Rudy Gobert. After Gobert’s dominant 20-20 outing in Game 5 against the Lakers, the French big was held to just nine points, 11 rebounds and posted a minus-10 in 26 minutes.

#3. Donkey shirts take aim at Draymond

Minnesota fans tried to rattle Green with trolling tactics — including wearing donkey shirts to poke fun at the fiery Warriors forward.

#4. Fans clown Anthony Edwards’ poor shooting

By halftime, the Warriors led 44-31, and Minnesota’s offense was stuck in neutral — especially Anthony Edwards. He went 0-for-8 in the first half with just one point and no Timberwolves player reached double figures.

Though Edwards finished with 19 points after a late surge, fans on X didn’t hold back — with one even comparing him to Bronny James.

#5. Jimmy Butler’s postgame comments

Jimmy Butler, who helped close out the win, spoke after the game about how tough it was to grind it out without Curry.

Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday.

