Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The league-best Golden State Warriors continue their road trip and visit the Smoothie King Center in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. This is the second game of a back-to-back for the Dubs and they are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The New Orleans Pelicans, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak.

The Golden State Warriors are tied for the best record in the NBA with 29-8. They have the best defensive rating (102.6) in the league and the 2nd-best net rating. Superstar Stephen Curry is currently having the worst shooting slump of his career. He is shooting sub-40% from distance and has scored a combined 23 points in his last two games.

The New Orleans Pelicans are practically tanking this season. Zion Williamson's return is no longer on the horizon as the Duke forward constantly suffers setbacks in his rehabilitation process. They have the second-worst record in the West at 13-25 and the rest of the team simply isn't able to get it done. Brandon Ingram is also having one of his worst shooting seasons in three years.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors might rest Stephen Curry for this matchup, as per head coach Steve Kerr, as it is the tail-end of a back-to-back. He suffered a quad contusion in the last game and although it isn't something that will bother him, they wouldn't want to risk it against a bottom-tier team like the Pelicans.

Steph Curry said the way his left quad is feeling, he is "not optimistic" he will play tomorrow against the Pelicans. Doesn't believe it'll be an issue that lingers too long, but don't expect to see him in New Orleans.

Moreover, Klay Thompson and James Wiseman continue to rehabilitate from their leg injuries. Thompson is scheduled to play this week and is expected to lace up at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 9th. Wiseman, meanwhile, is still a long way from his return but is now traveling with the team on road trips and participating in scrimmages.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Stephen Curry Doubtful Quad Contusion Klay Thompson Out Right Achilles Surgery - Recovery James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Recovery Andre Iguodala Questionable Right Knee Soreness

Additionally, Andre Iguodala is questionable due to the continued soreness in his right knee.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans on the bench

Zion Williamson continues to be out with no timeline for his return. Constant setbacks in his recovery have made the front office unsure if bringing him back will be the right decision. Many analysts have suggested that Williamson should sit out the rest of the season and spend more time getting in shape.

Kira Lewis Jr. is also out due to a ligament sprain in his knee and Tomas Satoransky is under the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Tomas Satoransky Out Health and Safety Protocols Zion Williamson Out Right Foot Fracture Kira Lewis Jr. Out Right Knee ACL/MCL Sprain Didi Louzada Out League Suspension

Didi Louzada is still under the 25-game league suspension he received in late November. He accidentally took nutritional supplements that were in violation of the NBA's anti-drug policy while he was in his hometown of Brazil.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will likely have Jordan Poole start as the point guard in place of Stephen Curry and Gary Payton II will be the off-guard in the backcourt. Another possibility is that Chris Chiozza starts at the point and Poole retains his shooting guard role. The rest of the lineup should remain the same with Andrew Wiggins starting as the small forward and Draymond Green as the power forward. And lastly, Kevon Looney will start as the center. Nemanja Bjelica, Otto Porter Jr., and Juan Toscano-Anderson will get the most minutes off the bench.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will likely deploy the starting lineup from their last game. Devonte' Graham and Josh Hart will man the backcourt with Graham running point. Brandon Ingram should retain his small forward role and Herbert Jones will likely start as the power forward. Jonas Valanciunas will be the center as usual. Garrett Temple and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely have maximum playing time in the second unit.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G - Jordan Poole | G - Gary Payton II | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

New Orleans Pelicans

G - Devonte' Graham | G - Josh Hart | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Herbert Jones | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

