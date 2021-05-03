Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will battle it out with the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center as they look to improve their respective positions in the standings. Monday's affair will have serious implications for both teams as they hope to secure one of the play-in tournament spots in the West.

The game will be the first of a back-to-back set between the teams, with both contests to be played on the New Orleans Pelicans’ home floor.

The Golden State Warriors (32-32) are currently No. 9 in the Western Conference standings, while the New Orleans Pelicans (29-35) are 11th with a chance to make the playoffs if they can win most of their eight remaining games from here on.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson will provide the entertainment factor for this game, which will be shown nationally by ESPN.

Zion Williamson #1 attacks Evan Fournier #94

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Update

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have listed several members of their squad on their injury report.

Andrew Wiggins is questionable for the New Orleans Pelicans game as he continues to deal with a sore right knee. The former No. 1 pick was able to play last Saturday versus the Houston Rockets, so there’s a chance that he will be on the court on Monday.

Eric Paschall is out once again with a left hip flexor strain, but he could return to the lineup in the second game versus the Pelicans on Tuesday.

Kelly Oubre Jr will be in street clothes for the New Orleans Pelicans game. He is currently being evaluated to determine if he will be able to play through two injuries - a palm fracture and a torn ligament on the left wrist.

Anthony Edwards #1 goes up for a shot on James Wiseman #33.

Damion Lee will be out for the seventh straight game as he remains in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Lastly, James Wiseman (right meniscal tear) and Klay Thompson (Achilles injury) are out for the season.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans (29-35) are 11th with a chance to make the playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans don’t have as many players on their injury report as the Golden State Warriors.

Steven Adams is questionable for Monday's encounter with the Golden State Warriors. He’s dealing with a sprained right toe that has caused him to miss three of the Pelicans’ last four games.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker will be out of the Pelicans lineup for the 16th straight game. The second-year guard is nursing a moderate left high-ankle sprain, which is likely still being treated via rehab.

Josh Hart will be sidelined for the 18th consecutive contest due to a torn UCL, which was surgically repaired a few weeks ago. A timetable for his return has not been announced.

Newly acquired Didi Louzada is not with the team, and there is no update as to when he will be able to play his first game for the Pelicans.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Without Paschall, Kent Bazemore and Juan Toscano-Anderson have been given more playing time by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr should be distributing Oubre’s and possibly Wiggins’ minutes between Mychal Mulder, Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II and Nico Mannion.

Kevon Looney will once more take up most of Wiseman’s playing time at center and should start again. Alen Smailagic will provide depth behind him.

New Orleans Pelicans

If Adams remains out for Monday's matchup, Willy Hernangomez will be given another opportunity to start at center.

Alexander-Walker and Hart’s absences have given Kira Lewis Jr. more playing time in the past few weeks. He will continue to play an important role when they take on the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors:

Point Guard - Stephen Curry l Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore l Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins l Power Forward - Draymond Green l Center - Kevon Looney

New Orleans Pelicans:

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball l Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe l Small Forward - Brandon Ingram l Power Forward - Zion Williamson l Center - Willy Hernangomez

