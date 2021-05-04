Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 4th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will look to do the double over the New Orleans Pelicans in a 2020-21 NBA game on Tuesday at the Smoothie King Center. Steph Curry and crew beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-108 in the first of their two-game mini-series on Monday.

The Golden State Warriors got off to a great start, outscoring the New Orleans Pelicans 39-21 in the first quarter. That set the tone for the game, as they marched on to record a comfortable win.

Stephen Curry was once again the MVP for the Golden State Warriors, scoring 41 points, while Draymond Green notched up a triple-double, tallying ten points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds on the night. For the New Orleans Pelicans, it was Zion Williamson who shone with 32 points, while Brandon Ingram contributed 19.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans - Injury Report

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have ruled Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist), James Wiseman (knee) and Klay Thompson (Achilles) out of the game. No timetable is available for Oubre's return, while Wiseman and Thompson are out for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Damion Lee (COVID-19 protocols) and Eric Paschall (hip) are listed as 'day to day'.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have listed Steven Adams (toe) as 'day to day', while Nickeil Alexander-Walker (ankle) and Josh Hart (thumb) have been ruled out. Walker is expected to be out till May 7th, while Hart is ruled out for the season.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans - Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will likely field the same starting lineup from the previous game.

Steph Curry and Kent Bazemore will likely start in the backcourt, while Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will likely form the frontcourt trio along with center Kevon Looney.

Mychal Mulder, Juan-Toscano Anderson and Jordan Pool are likely to play the most minutes from the Golden State Warriors' reserves.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans could make minor changes to their lineup, depending on Steven Adams' availability for the game.

Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe are likely to play as the two guards, while Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson could line up alongside Steven Adams or Willy Hernangomez.

James Johnson, Jaxson Hayes and Kira Lewis Jr. will likely play the most minutes off the New Orleans Pelicans' bench.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans - Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney.

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - Brandon Ingram | Power Forward - Zion Williamson | Center - Willy Hernangomez.