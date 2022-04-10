Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors visit the Smoothie King Center in Lousiana to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. The two teams are meeting for the third time this season after splitting the first two games.

The Warriors are third in the West right now with the 4th-seeded Dallas Mavericks just one game behind. If they lose this game and the Mavericks win their clash against the Spurs, they will slip to the fourth seed. Although this is the last game of the regular season, this game has seeding implications so the Dubs will likely not rest their starters.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater What's on the line for the season's final day



-Warriors finish as #3 seed if they beat the Pelicans OR Mavericks lose to Spurs



-Warriors finish as #4 seed if they lose to Pelicans AND Mavericks beat the Spurs What's on the line for the season's final day-Warriors finish as #3 seed if they beat the Pelicans OR Mavericks lose to Spurs-Warriors finish as #4 seed if they lose to Pelicans AND Mavericks beat the Spurs

The Pelicans are fixed on the ninth spot in the West with a one-game cushion on both ends of the table. Hence, this match's result will not change their position on the Western Conference standings. However, they will likely not rest their starters because they are gearing up for the NBA play-in tournament.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Warriors' Steph Curry gives an update on his injury

Steph Curry remains out due to an ankle sprain while James Wiseman is sidelined for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Stephen Curry Out Left Foot Sprain James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Management

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry came through yesterday well. Warriors practiced on one side of the court today, Curry went through his shooting routine on the other. Not full speed, but advancing, per Kerr. Steph Curry came through yesterday well. Warriors practiced on one side of the court today, Curry went through his shooting routine on the other. Not full speed, but advancing, per Kerr.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Herbert Jones and Jaxson Hayes of the Pelicans

Brandon Ingram is questionable due to hamstring tightness while Kira Lewis Jr. and Zion Williamson remain out with long-term injuries.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Brandon Ingram Questionable Right Hamstring Tightness Kira Lewis Jr. Out Right Knee ACL/MCL Sprain Zion Williamson Out Right Foot Fracture

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Odds & Spreads - April 10th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Golden State Warriors 52-29 -190 O 221.5 -4.5 New Orleans Pelicans 36-45 +160 U 221.5 +4.5

The Warriors are the clear favorites to win this game as they have a superior roster. The game is at New Orleans so odds might favor the home team. Moreover, the Pelicans have gone 2-2 in their last four games while the Warriors are on the a four-game winning streak.

Odds sourced from DraftKings SB.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are 21-19 on the road this season. Klay Thompson has made 5+ triples in three of his last four games. The Warriors are 7-10 without Steph Curry this season.

Click Here to register on DraftKings and bet on Klay Thompson making 5+ threes.

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans are 19-21 at home this season. CJ McCollum is shooting 40% from three-point range in his 13 games. The totals have gone UNDER in 3 of the Pelicans' last 5 games.

Click Here to register on DraftKings and bet on CJ McCollum dropping 20+ points.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors will likely deploy their ideal lineup without Curry for this game. Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson will share the backcourt. Andrew Wiggins should retain his small forward role, while Draymond Green starts as the power forward as usual. Kevon Looney should get back his center position.

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans will likely deploy their most recent lineup for this game if Brandon Ingram doesn't lace up. CJ McCollum should shift to the shooting guard position with Devonte' Graham starting at the point. Herbert Jones and Jaxson Hayes will be the forward pair while Jonas Valanciunas starts as the center as usual.

Jordan Poole is shooting 37% from three-point range in his last 11 games. The Warriors are on a four-game winning streak. The Pelicans are 3-2 in their last 5 games against the spread

Click Here to register on DraftKings and bet on Jonas Valanciunas grabbing 15+ boards.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G - Jordan Poole | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

New Orleans Pelicans

G - Devonte' Graham | G - CJ McCollum | F - Herbert Jones | F - Jaxson Hayes | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Golden State New Orleans 2 votes so far