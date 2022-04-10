Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - April 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors are traveling to New Orleans to take on the New Orleans Pelicans as this is a clash between two teams from the Western Conference with postseason aspirations.

The Golden State Warriors suffered a crucial blow against the Boston Celtics as they lost their superstar Steph Curry to an ankle injury and there is no definite timeline for his return which has left the likes of Jordan Poole, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to carry the load in the absence of their superstar. They have been caught slipping as they have lost five of their last 10 games but are on a four-game winning streak coming into this matchup.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans have had a campaign to forget thus far, without the services of their superstar Zion Williamson. He continues to be sidelined with a foot injury as a host of rumors have linked him elsewhere. The Pelicans are ninth in the Western Conference with a 36-45 season record. They have lost only four of their last ten games, and having acquired CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers on trade deadline day, the Pelicans have sneaked into a play-in spot.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, April 10th; 9:30 PM ET (Monday, April 11th; 7 AM).

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Golden State Warriors Preview

Klay Thompson against the Washington Wizards

The Warriors have struggled to find any sort of form off late as they have struggled tremendously without Steph Curry and especially on the defensive side of the floor as Jordan Poole has done well to step in for Curry.

The three key players on the team haven't had much time together on the court as one of them has always managed to pick up an injury and this is a cause of concern for head coach Steve Kerr as the Western Conference is loaded this season and the Warriors can be bad enough to have a first-round exit while also being good enough to win the championship.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole, G - Gary Payton II, F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Draymond Green, C - Kevon Looney

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are essentially a team for the future, with the likes of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram at the helm. Losing Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls in free agency was a big blow, but the team did well to acquire McCollum from Portland on trade deadline day.

Since they are a team for the future and with Williamson out injured, the team has endured a difficult campaign thus far. They have usurped the Lakers and sneaked into the Play-In tournament and it might be a tricky first-round matchup if they can get to the Playoffs.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - CJ McCollum; G - Devonte Graham; F - Herbert Jones; F - Jaxson Hayes; C - Jonas Valanciunas

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelican Betting Odds & Spreads - April 10th, 2022

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Golden State Warriors 52-29 -170 O 223.5 -4 New Orleans Pelicans 36-45 +150 U 223.5 +4

New Orleans and the Warriors are dealing with injuries to their superstars in Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. But the Warriors will go into this matchup as the favorites because of how solid they have been off late as they are on a four-game winning run.

Odds Sourced from Draft Kings SB

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have won only five of their last 10 games. Steph Curry is out for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 19.7 PPG this season.

New Orleans Pelicans

CJ McCollum is averaging 22.6 PPG this season. New Orleans have won six of their last 10 games coming into this matchup. The Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson.

Warriors vs Pelicans Match Prediction

Both the teams are coming into this game on the back of wins in recent fixtures so there should be no shortage of confidence. However, the Warriors have seemingly found their mojo and will want to extend their winning streak to five games.

The Pelicans have won 6 of their last 10 games. The Warriors are on a four-game winning streak. There will be no Zion Williamson or Steph Curry in this game.

Where to watch Warriors vs Pelicans?

You can watch the live action via the NBA League Pass and the game will also be broadcast on national TV - TNT and local TV - NBCSBA.

