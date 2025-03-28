Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2025

The Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup is one of seven games scheduled for Friday. Golden State is seventh in the West with a 41-31 record, while New Orleans is 14th with a 20-53 record.

The two teams have played each other 77 times in the regular season, with the Warriors holding a 49-28 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season with Golden State looking for a sweep.

They last played on Nov. 22 when Golden State won 112-108 behind former Warrior Andrew Wiggins’ 30 points. Trey Murphy III led the Pelicans with 24 points.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans game details and odds

The Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 28, at Smoothie King Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on GCSEN and NBCSBA. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Warriors (-850) vs. Pelicans (+575)

Spread: Warriors (-13.5) vs. Pelicans (+13.5)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o223.5) vs. Pelicans -110 (u223.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

The Warriors hit a bump with two straight losses. They are now seventh in the standings despite having the same record as the LA Clippers, as the latter won the head-to-head series.

Golden State was without Steph Curry in both those games. He is dealing with a pelvis injury and is listed as questionable for Friday’s game after going through team scrimmage on Thursday.

Golden State is coming off of a tough 112-86 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Jimmy Butler couldn’t impress in his first game back in Miami and had just 11 points. The Warriors were led by Jonathan Kuminga’s 15 points off the bench.

The Pelicans dealt with several injuries throughout the season and traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors before the deadline. They are out of playoff contention and have won just three of the past 10 games.

New Orleans is coming off of a 112-99 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Kelly Olynyk had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. The team will be without Zion Williamson (back) and CJ McCollum (foot) among others for Friday's game.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans betting props

Steph Curry’s points total is set at 23.5. It remains to be seen if coach Steve Kerr will risk playing Curry despite his questionable status. If he does play, he should score over 23.5 points.

Bruce Brown’s points total is set at 12.5. With most of New Orleans’ starters out, Brown should get plenty of scoring opportunities. Bet on the over.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Warriors to get a lopsided win. With the Pelicans down bad with injuries, Golden State should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays under 223.5 points.

