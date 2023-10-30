Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans preview: Prediction, odds and more | October 30, 2023

The Golden State Warriors will play the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, October 30, as part of their regular season's first back-to-back. After jetting off of Houston Rockets on Sunday with a 106-95 win, the Warriors will face the unbeaten Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. The Warriors are 2-1 after a loss in the season opener to the Phoenix Suns and seem to have rediscovered their mojo in the subsequent games.

The Pelicans have started strong, propping up wins against the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks. Like last season, they are out of the blocks with a string of wins and boast of a full-strength roster at the time of writing.

Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram can be a lethal unit when healthy, and that showed in the first two games for New Orleans.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans game details:

Teams: Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans

Date & Time: October 30, 2023 / 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center/New Orleans

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans game preview and injury report

The Pelicans will be hoping to extend their winning streak against the Warriors. With Williamson looking explosive and Ingram shoring up on both ends of the floor, the Pelicans will believe that they can stop the small ball outfit if they can push the pace on both ends and beat them at their own game.

As for Golden State, Draymond Green's return makes for a major boost. With the team now complete with all of their veterans taking the floor, they will rely on their experience to get the better of the Pels and continue their winning run.

On the injuries list, the Warriors will have Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) as questionable, while Stephen Curry (foot) and Green (foot) are listed as probable. The Pelicans have Jose Alvarado (ankle) as questionable.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans odds and prediction

Spread: Warriors (+2.5) vs Pelicans (-2.5)

Moneyline: Warriors (+114) vs Pelicans (-135)

Total (o/u): 233

Draymond Green's comeback means Chris Paul will be coming off the bench, and that would mean changes for the Warriors. The transition will mean some struggle. Add to the fact that they will be playing back-to-back games, so one of the big names sitting out might be an option as well. Expect the Pelicans to take full advantage of the Dubs calendar and eke out a win on Monday.

Golden State Warriors depth chart

Position Starters 2nd Unit 3rd Unit 4th Unit 5th Unit Point Guard Stephen Curry Chris Paul Cory Joseph Gary Payton II Brandon Podziemski Shooting Guard Klay Thompson Moses Moody Gary Payton II Small Forward Andrew Wiggins Gary Payton II Moses Moody Power Forward Draymond Green Jonathan Kuminga Trayce Jackson- Davis Center Kevon Looney Dario Saric Usman Garuba

New Orleans Pelicans depth chart

Position Starters 2nd Unit 3rd Unit 4th Unit 5th Unit Point Guard CJ McCollum Jose Alvarado Kira Lewis Jr. Dyson Daniels Shooting Guard Brandon Ingram Dyson Daniels Trey Murphy III Jordan Hawkins Kira Lewis Jr. Small Forward Herbert Jones Power Forward Zion Williamson Naji Marshall Herbert Jones Center Jonas Valanciunas Larry Nance Jr. Cody Zeller