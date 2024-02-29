Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Injury Report for February 29 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors will face the New York Knicks on Thursday at the Madison Square Garden in New York, with tipoff set at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the first game of their season series, which is part of the NBA's eight-game schedule.

The Warriors (30-27), who are in 10th place in the West, returned to winning ways after their three-game winning run was interrupted by the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, 103-119 on Sunday. The Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 123-112 on the road and have gone 8-2 in their previous ten games.

The New York Knicks (35-24), holding the fourth spot in the East, have struggled recently, going 3-7 in their last 10 games and losing two of their last three. They are coming off a 92-115 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at home.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks injury report

Golden State Warriors injury report for Feb. 29

The Golden State Warriors have listed two players on their injury report. F Gui Santos (knee) and SF Andrew Wiggins (personal) are out.

PG Chris Paul returned in the win over the Washington Wizards after missing 21 games straight.

Player Status Injury Gui Santos Out knee Andrew Wiggins Out personal

What happened to Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins?

According to coach Kerr, Wiggins will be missing his second straight game due to personal reasons.

Paul injured his wrist during a game against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 5, when he went to grab a rebound. In the process, he collided with guard Jaden Ivey, resulting in a wrist injury. Paul was immediately taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

New York Knicks injury report for Feb. 29

The New York Knicks have listed four players on their injury report. PG Jalen Brunson (neck) is questionable, while SF OG Anunoby (elbow), PF Julius Randle (shoulder) and C Mitchell Robinson are out.

Player Status Injury Jalen Brunson questionable neck Julius Randle out shoulder OG Anunoby out elbow Mitchell Robinson out ankle

What happened to Julius Randle and OG Anunoby?

During the fourth quarter of the Knicks-Miami matchup on Jan. 27th, Julius Randle had to leave the court due to an incident involving Heat's rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr.

While attempting a drive toward the basket, Randle experienced a severe fall, impacting his right side and leading to apparent distress. He swiftly proceeded to the locker room with support from the Knicks' medical personnel.

A league insider mentioned that Julius Randle's rehabilitation and workout regimen are progressing smoothly without complications.

Discussions around the possibility of surgery are largely precautionary measures being explored by Randle and the New York Knicks.

During a matchup against the Hornets on Jan. 29, after completing his pregame warmups, OG Anunoby concluded he wouldn't participate in the game.

His decision to sit out stemmed from swelling in his right elbow, the same elbow that has helped him achieve a 39% success rate from the three-point line since being traded from the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 31.