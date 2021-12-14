Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will lock horns with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

All eyes in this encounter will be on Stephen Curry as he is just 2 short of breaking Ray Allen's all-time three-point record. Considering his ability to shoot, the 33-year-old will most likely achieve this feat and cement his place as the greatest shooter in the history of the game.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks will want to make it as difficult as they can for him to reach that milestone. They have lost three games in a row and look extremely troubled on the defensive end. Stopping the Warriors is going to be a tough task for them. However, since the game is at MSG, they could get a boost with the fans cheering them on.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Klay Thompson and James Wiseman will both remain out for the Warriors as they prepare for their comeback. Both were assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors to smoothen their transition. The Warriors have not yet listed any other players in their injury report.

Player Name Status Reason Klay Thompson Out Achilles Tendon Injury James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks have reported RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin to be out of this game due to Health and Safety Protocols. Luka Samanic has also been ruled out of the game due to G-League responsibilities.

Player Name Status Reason RJ Barrett Out Health and Safety Protocol Obi Toppin Out Health and Safety Protocol Luka Samanic Out G - League

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Indiana Pacers

The Golden State Warriors have been very consistent with their starting lineup and rotation this season. This has helped them achieve success as they sit at the top of the Western Conference. Going into this game, Steph Curry and Jordan Poole will start in the backcourt. Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green will share the frontcourt while Kevon Looney keeps his place at center for the Warriors.

New York Knicks

New York Knicks v Toronto Raptors

The New York Knicks have made a few changes to their starting lineup this season. The most significant being, removing Kemba Walker from the starting 5. However, even that has not seemed to work for the team. To face the Warriors, the Knicks will put Derrick Rose and Evan Fournier in the backcourt. Youngster Quentin Grimes and Julius Randle will share the frontcourt, while Nerlens Noel starts at center for the team.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry, Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole, Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins, Power Forward - Draymond Green, Center - Kevon Looney

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Derrick Rose, Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier, Small Forward - Quentin Grimes, Power Forward - Julius Randle, Center - Nerlens Noel

