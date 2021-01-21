Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 – January 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In what is expected to be an exciting encounter, the New York Knicks travel San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

New York Knicks’ young roster under the leader of Tom Thibodeau have started the 2020-21 NBA season in decent form and are currently 6th in the Eastern Conference with a 6-7 overall record.

On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors have had their fair share of struggles this season without Klay Thompson but appear to have turned a corner in their last two games. They are coming into tonight's matchup on the back of wins against defending champions LA Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs.

Overall, the Golden State Warriors go in as favorites to win the game although the New York Knicks have enough offensive threats to make it a close affair. As far as injuries are concerned, both the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks have some players missing although no new names seem to have cropped up in recent days.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Injury Updates

Apart from Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors are not missing any other starters and will be expected to start with a similar lineup that they had the last time around in their win against the San Antonio Spurs. Marquese Chriss and Alan Smailagaic will not be available for the Golden State Warriors tonight.

On the other hand, the New York Knicks come into the matchup with almost a 100% healthy roster but will have 3 players who could miss out. Frank Nitilikina, Austin Rivers and Alec Burks are all doubtful, although only the former is expected to not be available.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Predicted Lineups

Can the New York Knicks restrict Stephen Curry?

Stephen Curry will be expected to produce another match winning performance for the Golden State Warriors and will be paired at the Guard position along with Kelly Oubre Jr. Andrew Wiggins should start with Draymond Green in the forward positions while James Wiseman is expected to take the Center position again.

The New York Knicks on the other hand have a full-strength roster and will be expected to pair Julius Randle with Reggie Bullock at the forward positions. RJ Barrett will be expected to start alongside Alfrid Payton as the two guards while Mitchell Robinson will take up the Center position for the New York Knicks again.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C James Wiseman

Both RJ Barrett and Julius Randle are fit for the New York Knicks

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Elfrid Payton, G RJ Barrett, F Reggie Bullock, F Julius Randle, C Mitchell Robinson