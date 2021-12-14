Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - December 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will travel to the NBA’s most renowned stage on Tuesday for a matchup against the New York Knicks. The Madison Square Garden and the game assumes added significance, as the two-time MVP could capture the all-time record of three points made in NBA history.

The reigning scoring champion struggled against the Indiana Pacers, finishing with 26 points on 20 shots. He hit 5-15 three-point attempts, and is now within one shot of equalling Ray Allen’s all-time record. Curry has been on the cusp of breaking the record since the December 8 game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Allen’s record stands for another day. However, Curry is now all set to break it at the Madison Square Garden against the Knicks.

While the excitement surrounding the Golden State Warriors is reaching a crescendo, the New York Knicks are quietly toiling to stay relevant. They are on a three-game slide, having lost six of their last seven games. Their once struggling defense was almost nowhere to be seen in their last ten games.

The New York Knicks, meanwhile, will also come in short-handed. They will continue to miss Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett due to the COVID-19 protocols. It could be another tough outing for them against the Warriors, who will surely aim for a big win to cap off what could be Steph Curry’s coronation night.

Match Detail

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 14th; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, December 15th; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors will look for Steph Curry to finally dethrone Ray Allen for the all-time three-pointers record. [Photo: SFGATE]

Everyone from Steve Kerr to the ball boys are hoping Steph Curry can finally get Ray Allen’s record.

The Golden State Warriors’ usual rhythm and precision have been somewhat affected by unnecessary plays resulting in Curry hoisting up contested threes. It’ll be a relief of some sort once the record is broken so they can get on with their usual business.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “I think he’s been trying a little too hard these last few games… it’ll be a relief when he breaks it (3-point record).” Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “I think he’s been trying a little too hard these last few games… it’ll be a relief when he breaks it (3-point record).”

The Golden State Warriors had some uncharacteristic lapses in their losses to the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and even in the win against the Pacers. For whatever reason, the Warriors can’t afford to slack, not with the season barely out of the first quarter.

Fortunately for the Golden State Warriors, their defense has been good enough despite their recent uncharacteristic sloppy performances. Their stifling defense has somewhat masked their offensive hiccups in the last few games. The Warriors will want to end Steph Curry’s historic night with another win.

Key Player - Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors’ two-time MVP is the brightest star in the NBA right now. Steph Curry’s well-chronicled chase for Ray Allen’s record is about to reach its euphoric conclusion. The reigning scoring champion is only two-three pointers away from capturing the long-sought-after record.

There’s no doubt Steph Curry is the best shooter in NBA history. The record of all-time three-point shots made will only serve as confirmation of the baby-faced assassin’s long-range dominance.

Curry’s flair for the dramatic and the limelight could not have come at a more opportune time and place. The Golden State Warriors are only so happy to do all they can to help their franchise player annex the coveted record.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks are struggling with their play on the court and virus protocols. [Photo: amNewYork]

Former starting point guard Kemba Walker was removed from the New York Knicks’ rotation because Tom Thibodeau just could not play him. Interestingly enough, the Knicks have gone 1-6 since Thibodeau’s biggest decision of the season. New York’s uneven season just became shakier, with Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett getting sidelined under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

In their last game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the final score did not show how lopsided the game was. The New York Knicks leaned on rookie Quentin Grimes to keep them competitive. He finished with a team-high 40 minutes, scoring 27 points and was highlighted by 7-13 shots from distance.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Evan Fournier today:

6 points, 2-8 FG, 1-7 3PT



Julius Randle today:

8 points, 2-9 FG, 1-5 3PT, 7 turnovers



The Knicks are 1-6 in their last 7 games Evan Fournier today: 6 points, 2-8 FG, 1-7 3PT Julius Randle today: 8 points, 2-9 FG, 1-5 3PT, 7 turnovers The Knicks are 1-6 in their last 7 games https://t.co/cz8pbjlgRv

Even with a healthy lineup, the New York Knicks have regressed significantly in their defense. They are currently ranked 25th in defensive rating. In their last ten games, their 115.6 DRTG is at the bottom of the league, which is worse than the Charlotte Hornets’ 113.1.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle's struggles greatly reflect the New York Knicks’ performances. In the game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the All-Star forward finished with eight points, ten rebounds and seven assists. He was also a turnover machine with a game-high seven. No one else had more than three.

Randle still leads the New York Knicks in scoring, rebounding and assists. However, this version of the 27-year old veteran is not going to be enough to carry the Knicks anywhere this season. The eight-year NBA vet had a great start to the season, but has since fallen off.

StatMuse @statmuse Julius Randle has his 3rd game this season with less than 10 shot attempts.



He had 1 such game the whole of last season. Julius Randle has his 3rd game this season with less than 10 shot attempts.He had 1 such game the whole of last season. https://t.co/KdiDchwCU0

The New York Knicks will ask for more from him in the absence of a plethora of regular players. Randle will also have the tough task of going against the Golden State Warriors’ top-ranked defense led by Draymond Green.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Alec Burks | G - Evan Fournier | F - Quentin Grimes | F - Julius Randle | C - Nerlens Noel.

Warriors vs Knicks Match Prediction

Stranger things have happened in basketball, but if the Golden State Warriors are widely expected to beat the New York Knicks. The Knicks are undermanned, but even if they are at full strength, it could be mighty difficult for them to go up against Golden State on Steph Curry’s potentially historic night.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Knicks game?

National coverage of the game between the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks will be provided by TNT. Local coverage is available via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Edited by Bhargav