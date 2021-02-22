Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - February 23, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will head east for a faceoff with the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. The Warriors lost by two points to the Charlotte Hornets 102-100 over the weekend without Stephen Curry. The two-time NBA MVP's absence was a late decision and he sat out of the game because he was not feeling well. Coach Steve Kerr is hopeful Curry will be back for Tuesday’s match with the Knicks.

The New York Knicks have won four of their last five contests and six of their last nine. They have been one of the surprise teams this season and are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Match Details

Fixture - Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Tuesday, February 23rd, 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, February 24th, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue - Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have continued to plug away the past few weeks without centers James Wiseman and Kevon Looney. They have used their small-ball approach to the hilt and have won more than a few games despite their lack of ceiling.

Heading into Tuesday's match against the New York Knicks, the Golden State Warriors will once again be undersized. They will have to deal with Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel, who will be looking to bully their way in the paint. As usual, the Warriors hope to take the Knicks’ bigs outside and take them out of their comfort zone.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry’s health is still a question mark but it is quite possible that he will play on Tuesday. He may not be 100 percent once he takes the floor versus the New York Knicks but a 90 percent Curry is better than four-fifths of the players in the league.

⭐️ Congrats, Steph! ⭐️



For the seventh time in his career, @StephenCurry30 is an #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/VM1LQzZfv1 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 19, 2021

This season, Curry is averaging 29.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists a night. He is often mentioned in MVP conversations but he knows that the Golden State Warriors need to win more for him to be considered seriously.

Against the New York Knicks, Curry will have the advantage over Elfrid Payton, but the Warriors guard will likely see double-teams regularly if he gets hot.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry G Kelly Oubre Jr. F Andrew Wiggins F Juan Toscano-Anderson C Draymond Green

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks will be a tough opponent for the Golden State Warriors, who have been missing their big men for some time. That’s hardly going to be the concern of the Knicks who will take advantage of the huge size difference.

Expect the New York Knicks to pound the rock inside and hope that their height and heft are enough to counteract the Warriors’ speed.

Key Player - Julius Randle

An All-Star hopeful this season, Julius Randle is averaging career-highs across the board with 23.2 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Randle is the main reason the New York Knicks are in the hunt for their first playoff berth in eight years. Barring any major injuries or lopsided trades, they are likely going to make it to the postseason this year.

What a performance for Julius Randle:



🔥 44 Pts

🔥 9 Reb

🔥 5 Ast

🔥 7/13 3-PT FG pic.twitter.com/RZmz8OQSNW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2021

Randle is as consistent a performer as anyone in the league and he has not missed a single game this season. His ability to score from just about anywhere on the court has been a huge boost for the Knicks, who need him to play big against the Golden State Warriors.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Elfrid Payton G RJ Barrett F Reggie Bullock F Julius Randle C Nerlens Noel

Warriors vs Knicks Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors will have a tough time against the New York Knicks, who are coming off a 103-99 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. But playing at Madison Square Garden in February could reignite Stephen Curry’s memories of his 54-point blasting of the Knicks on Feb. 27, 2013.

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks dribbles against Jarred Vanderbilt of the Minnesota Timberwolves

It might take a similar effort from the two-time MVP to carry his beleaguered Golden State Warriors squad past the New York Knicks. As unpredictable as the Golden State Warriors are from game to game, it’s more probable for the New York Knicks to win as they have the momentum and are playing at home.

Where to Watch Warriors vs Knicks?

The match between the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks will be shown on local television by NBC Sports Bay Area & California and MSG. For international viewers, the game will be livestreamed on the NBA League Pass.

