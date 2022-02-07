Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will head to Oklahoma to face the OKC Thunder for the third time this NBA season.

In their last two meetings, the Warriors bested the Thunder both times without much difficulty. There is reason to believe that this time may not be much different.

Offensively, GSW holds four players capable of wreaking havoc on their opponents. All four of these players - Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, and Poole - are averaging 16+ points per game. Overall, though, they are ranked 11th in the league in offense.

Defensively, the Dubs are a force to be reckoned with. Not only are they ranked 1st in the league in defense, but they have been successful in limiting their opponents' average scores to 102.7 (second in the league). Even with Draymond Green absent from action, the Warriors are on an eight-game winning streak and will try to push it to nine-games on Monday.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral



40 points

9 assists

5 rebounds

13/23 FG

7/14 3PT

7/8 FT



No more slump Stephen Curry tonight:40 points9 assists5 rebounds13/23 FG7/14 3PT7/8 FTNo more slump Stephen Curry tonight: 40 points 9 assists 5 rebounds 13/23 FG7/14 3PT7/8 FTNo more slump 🔥 https://t.co/MkZqBqmHfa

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be nervous about facing the second best team in the league next. Ranked 14th in the Western Conference with a record of 17-35, OKC are ranked 30th in the league in offense. Meanwhile, their defense is ranked 11th.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors will continue to play on Monday without one of their best defenders. Draymond Green's presence in court has forever made Golden State a mobile fortress.

Nemanja Bjelica and James Wiseman will join Green on the sidelines on Monday. Meanwhile Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala have been marked as questionable and may play depending on their status leading up to the game.

Player Name Status Reason Nemanja Bjelica Out Back Draymond Green Out Back Andre Iguodala Questionable Hip Otto Porter Jr. Questionable Back James Wiseman Out Knee

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Oklahoma City may face the Warriors on Monday without either of their two best scorers. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as out in the team's official injury report, Luguentz Dort has been marked as questionable.

Shai will be reevaluated post the All-Star weekend. Meanwhile, Dort may end up playing on Monday depending on his status leading up to the game. Mike Muscala, Jeremiah Robbinson-Earl, Isaiah Roby and Aaron Wiggins will join Shai on the sidelines.

Player Name Status Reason Luguentz Dort Questionable Nose Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out Ankle Mike Muscala Out Ankle Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Out Foot Isaiah Roby Out Ankle Aaron Wiggins Out Ankle

Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, two of the best shooters in the history of the league, will start on the Warriors' backcourt. Andrew Wiggins, a first-time All-Star, will start on the frontcourt alongside Moses Moody and Kevon Looney.

OKC Thunder

Tre Mann will start as OKC's starting point guard in Shai's absence. He will be joined by Josh Giddey, who is averaging 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and six assists, on the backcourt. Oklahoma's frontcourt will feature Ty Jerome, Darius Bazley and Mamadi Diakite.

Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry | Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Moses Moody | Center - Kevon Looney.

OKC Thunder

Point Guard - Tre Mann | Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey | Small Forward - Ty Jerome | Power Foward - Darius Bazley | Center - Mamadi Diakite.

Edited by Arnav