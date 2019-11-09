Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Match Preview and Predictions - 9th November 2019

D'Angelo Russell is expected to lead the lines for the Warriors against OKC

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Date and time: Saturday, 9 November 2019, 8:00 PM, ET

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City

Last game results

Golden State Warriors (2-7): 125-119 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime (8 November 2019)

Oklahoma City Thunder (3-5): 121-112 loss against the San Antonio Spurs (7 November 2019)

Golden State Warriors preview

The Warriors reached five consecutive NBA Finals. But they look set to be in the lottery this season courtesy of injuries to most of their star players. Kevin Durant left them in free agency. Their superstar, Steph Curry is out injured and so is his backcourt mate Klay Thompson. Draymond Green is also getting bothered by injuries.

This might well be the season where the Warriors test the depth of their lineup. They still have D'Angelo Russell who was an All-Star last season. They have too many young players in the rotation and might want to give them playing time this season.

Key player - D'Angelo Russell

Golden State Warriors Media Day

D'Angelo Russell is coming off a 52-point performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That was his career scoring night and he showed brilliant scoring touch throughout the match.

The Warriors acquired Russell in a sign and trade with the Nets in the Kevin Durant deal. Russell has been slowly integrating into the Warriors system and can become a really vital cog going forward.

Warriors predicted lineup:

D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Poole, Glenn Robinson III, Eric Paschall, Willie Cauley-Stein

Oklahoma City Thunder preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder had been a perennial playoff team over this decade. But the changes in the offseason depleted their roster and they are also one of the teams that will likely be out of playoff contention.

The Thunder lost both their superstars Russell Westbrook and Paul George. They have got some amazing young players in return but it will take time for them to get back into playoff contention. The Thunder won the earlier encounter between the two teams and absolutely dominated the Warriors.

Key player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

New Orleans Pelicans v Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been a tremendous player for the Thunder this season. The Thunder acquired Alexander in the trade package of Paul George. He has been absolutely exceptional and looks like a great future player in the league.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been averaging 22 points per game on 49% shooting from the field and 40% shooting from the 3-point line. Gilgeous-Alexander was drafted in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Clippers and looks set to be a star in the NBA.

Thunder predicted lineup:

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Terrance Ferguson, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams

Warriors vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Warriors and the Thunder have been having some grueling encounters over the past seasons. But both the teams are short-handed and are expected to hit the lottery this season. The Thunder crushed the Warriors in the earlier matchup between the two teams. They still have a more balanced lineup than the Warriors who are playing D'Angelo Russell and a bunch of relatively unknown players.

The Thunder are expected to have an easy win over the Warriors in this match.

Where to watch Warriors vs Thunder?

This Western Conference match-up can be seen on NBC Sports Bay Area and FOX Sports Oklahoma. You can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.