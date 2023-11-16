Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Prediction and betting tips | November 16, 2023

The Golden State Warriors host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chase Center on Thursday (November 16) and will hope to put their 2023-24 NBA season back on winning track.

After losing three games in a row, and then missing out on another win in a drama-filled brouhaha clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Dubs, sans Stephen Curry, will look to have a better outing against a young OKC unit.

The Thunder have been one of the teams to watch out for this season. Despite their sine wave-like run so far, they have rattled off seven wins to stay fifth in the East with a 7-4 record.

The likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams have been crucial in helping the team prop up wins. They are coming off a blowout 127-99 win against the San Antonio Spurs in the In-Season Tournament, and are favorites to get past the Warriors when they meet on Thursday.

Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Team: Golden State Warriors (6-6) vs. OKC Thunder (7-4)

Date and Time: November 16, 2023 | 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco

Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder: Preview

The Warriors have struggled, dropping four games in a row, and it doesn't help that Stephen Curry is ruled out of Thursday's matchup. Draymond Green is also suspended for five games following his melee with Rudy Gobert.

The sharpshooter has been in prime form averaging 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. In his absence, the onus is on Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins to chalk up big numbers, but both players have struggled to get going this season.

OKC has SGA leading from the front with 29.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. He is ably assisted by Holmgren (15.7 points and 7.5 rebounds) and Jalen Williams (17.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists). They have been disciplined on both ends of the floor and are ranked eighth in offensive and defensive efficiency.

With Curry out, they will look to slow down Chris Paul's pace and force Thompson and Wiggins to take shots and commit errors.

Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder: Starting lineups

In Curry and Draymond Green's absence, the Warriors will go with a different lineup. Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Kevon Looney will be the starting unit for Golden State.

OKC will use its familiar lineup of Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lugentz Dort, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren.

Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder: Betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the man to watch out for. He comes into the matchup with a 31.5 o/u with -108 over and -115 under. Add Jalen Williams to the list with 15.5 o/u. He's -104 over and -115 under. For the Warriors, Klay Thompson is 21.5 o/u with -106 over and -120 under.

Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder: Prediction

With Stephen Curry on the sidelines, The Thunder are clear favorites to take the contest. OKC has been consistent on both sides of the ball so far this season, whereas the Warriors have been erratic on their offense.

The Dubs will be keen to halt their skid, but the challenge is to figure out a way to win without Green and Curry. Expect OKC to land a solid win.