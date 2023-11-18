Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Prediction and betting tips | November 18, 2023

The Golden State Warriors (6-7) will face the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-4) on Saturday, November 18.

The Thunder won their last game against Golden State earlier this week and will be looking to make it two wins in a row. Cason Wallace is questionable for the Thunder. However, the rest of their roster is fit and ready to go.

Draymond Green's absence from the Warriors rotation due to suspension will be a big blow. Steve Kerr's team will also be without Gary Payton II, who is dealing with a right knee sprain. Steph Curry, who missed the last two games, is questionable to participate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Golden State Warriors (6-7) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8-4)

Date and Time: November 18, 2023 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Preview

Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, and Andrew Wiggins have all started the season slowly. The Warriors have become over-reliant on Steph Curry's scoring ability and have struggled in his absence. Steve Kerr needs some of his other star talents to step up and start impacting the game on offense. Otherwise, the Warriors are in for a tough stretch.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, on the other hand, appear to have evolved past their rebuilding phase and are now ready to contend for a playoff spot. Chet Holmgren is having a strong start to his rookie season; his size and floor spacing have helped elevate the Thunder's offense. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an All-NBA talent who is also helping develop the other young players around him.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Projected starting lineups

The Golden State Warriors starting lineup could look like this: Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and Kevon Looney.

Assuming Curry isn't cleared to play, Chris Paul will retain his spot in the starting lineup. Kuminga will likely be tasked with filling in for the suspended Draymond Green.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's starting five could look like this: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren.

The Thunder's roster is exploding with young, high-level talent. Josh Giddey is one of the best passers in the league. Jalen Williams is an exciting forward. And Gilgeous-Alexander is the heartbeat that makes the Thunder tick.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Betting tips

If he's cleared to play, Steph Curry is being given -110 to score over 29.5 points. To begin the season, the veteran All-Star has looked like an MVP candidate, so those odds are fair. However, if you're expecting some rustiness, you can get -120 on the under.

Chet Holmgren is converting on 1.6 three-point attempts per game. You can get over 1.5 threes for +100 heading into the contest and -130 if you take the under. His floor spacing and size will give the Warriors problems.

At 6-foot-8, Josh Giddey is a valuable presence on the glass. He's averaging 5.8 boards per game to begin the season. Entering the game against the Warriors, Giddey is a -120 for over 6.5 boards and a -105 on the under.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Prediction

The Oklahoma City Thunder are slight favorites heading into their game against the Golden State Warriors. They're a -3 on the spread and -155 on the money line. Steve Kerr's team are on a five-game losing streak and have shown no sign of improving in recent games.

As such, the Thunder will be full of confidence. They're young, talented, and have a diverse rotation. Draymond Green's absence and Klay Thompson's slump will hurt the Warriors and could see their losing streak continue into another week. That's why Golden State is a +130 on the money line.