Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - April 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors are traveling to Sacramento to take on the Sacramento Kings in a matchup between two teams from the Western Conference trending in opposite directions.

The Golden State Warriors suffered a crucial blow against the Boston Celtics as they lost their superstar Steph Curry to an ankle injury and there is no definite timeline for his return which has left the likes of Jordan Poole, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to carry the load in the absence of their superstar. They have been caught slipping as they have lost seven of their last 10 games and have the likes of the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz breathing down their necks.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings have had a campaign to forget as they are languishing near the foot of the Western Conference standings. They are currently seeded 12th with a record that reads 29 wins and 49 losses as it is very unlikely that they will make the Play-In tournament this year despite adding Domantas Sabonis on trade deadline day.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Sunday, April 3rd, 9 PM ET (Monday, April 4th, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Golden State Warriors Preview

Klay Thompson against the Washington Wizards

The Warriors have struggled to find any sort of form off late as they have struggled tremendously without Steph Curry and especially on the defensive side of the floor as Jordan Poole has done well to step in for Curry.

The three key players of the team haven't had much time together on the court as one of them have always managed to pick up a injury and this is a cause of concern for head coach Steve Kerr as the Western Conference is loaded this season and the Warriors can be bad enough to have a first-round exit while also being good enough to win the championship.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole, G - Klay Thompson, F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Draymond Green, C - Kevon Looney

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings in action against the Phoenix Suns

The Sacramento Kings have had a tumultuous campaign thus far and are eagerly waiting for the campaign to be over so that they can regroup over the summer and decide the best course of action for the franchise.

After trading for Domantas Sabonis, the Kings were expected to make a push for a Play-In tournament spot in the West as they had signed one of the best power forwards in the league. However, things haven't panned out the way they hoped it would and the franchise is possibly in desperate need of a rebuild.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - Davion Mitchell, G - Justin Holiday, F - Harrison Barnes, F - Trey Lyles, C - Damian Jones

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Betting Odds & Spreads - April 3rd, 2022

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Sacramento Kings 29-49 +195 U 224.5 +6 Golden State Warriors 49-29 -240 O 224.5 -6

The Warriors are nearly back to full strength with Draymond Green back in the lineup and have the firepower and the experience to get the job done despite losing Curry. Hence, they are the favorites coming into this matchup.

Odds Sourced from Draft Kings SB

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

The Warriors have won only three of their last 10 games. Steph Curry is out for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 27.8 PPG in his last 4 games.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings will be without Domantas Sabonis for this game They are on a two-game winning streak. Kings have 16 games at home this season.

Warriors vs Kings Match Prediction

Both teams have had a tough run of late but the Kings are coming into this matchup on the back of two straight wins and with confidence levels high. However, expect the Warriors to get back on track and come away with a win.

Where to watch Warriors vs Kings game?

You can watch the live action between the Warriors and the Kings via the NBA League Pass. The game will also be telecast on local TV - NBCSCA and NBCSBA.

