Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings NBA play-in game: Top 10 player prop markets available

The Golden State Warriors take on the Sacramento Kings in a play-in game on Tuesday. The game should be an exciting matchup between the Northern California rivals. There are a lot of ways to bet on the game.

The Warriors are short favorites on the road. They are -2.5-point favorites despite being the No. 10 seed as compared to the Kings' No. 9 seed. The total is set at 223.5.

If you do not trust the road favorite Warriors, you can get action on the game in other ways. There are plenty of props in this one. That includes a wide array of player props. Let’s take a look at 10 of the best player props in the Warriors vs Kings matchup in the play-in tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top player props in Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings (Play-In Tournament)

No. 10 - Klay Thompson Points - Over 19.5 Points (-105)

This one is a bit risky and you have to lay a small price. However, if you think the Warriors will win, then Klay Thompson will likely need a solid game, which could mean the over on his points prop.

Thompson scored at least 25 points in four of his past seven games. He averaged 23.1 points per game in April and has been on a tear. He scored double digits in 15 straight games.

No. 9 - Draymond Green triple-double - Yes (+2800)

This is a fun one to take a long shot on. Green is capable of triple-doubles as a stat stuffer. If you bet on this, you are hoping for Green to bring back his vintage playoff form.

Green recorded a triple-double only once this season. However, he did miss a lot of time due to suspension but this one is risky, hence the payout.

No. 8 - Domantas Sabonis Rebounds - Over 13.5 Rebounds (+100)

Sabonis is a rebounding machine. He should have solid chances to clean the glass with a size advantage in this one against the Warriors.

Sabonis averaged 14.1 rebounds per game this month. He grabbed 13.7 rpg this season. The only issue is Sabonis has only eclipsed 13.5 boards in three of his past six games.

No. 7 - De’Aaron Fox Alt Steals - 3+ (+120)

Fox has averaged 2.0 steals per game this season. He has swiped three or more steals in three of his past eight games. It is a bit of a risk but could be a nice play for the plus price.

No. 6 - First Field Goal Exact - Domantas Sabonis 2-pointer (+600)

It is risky to guess the exact first field goal made. Sabonis could be a safe bet if the Kings win the tip off. Sabonis hitting an easy midrange jumper or layup in the post might be the opener as the Kings find their rhythm on the first possession.

No. 5 - First 3-Pointer Made - Steph Curry (+195)

It is Curry making the first 3 in a playoff game with a plus price. Why not?

No. 4 - Klay Thompson 3s Made Leader of the Game - (+370)

He is the second favorite just behind Curry. However, it is a nice plus price for Thompson to make the most 3-pointers in the game.

Most of Thompson’s shots lately are from behind the arc. He is also shooting it well, hitting 43.7% of his 3-pointers this month.

No. 3 - Chris Paul Assists - Over 5.5 (-108)

You have to lay a short price but it is Chris Paul and assists. So, just take the over.

Paul has found his role with this team and his main one is dishing the rock, which is his expertise. He has averaged 6.3 assists per game in April.

No. 2 - Harrison Barnes Points - Under 13.5 (+102)

Barnes' points prop is intriguing here. It is a short number but still a plus return. There is value here despite the risk.

Barnes has scored less than 13 points in six of his past eight outings. Barnes scored 14 points or less in three of the four games against his old team in Golden State this season.

No. 1 - Stephen Curry Made 3s - Over 5.5 (+124)

This may seem like a sucker bet. However, if the Warriors are going to win this game, they will need a good shooting night from Curry.

A plus price next to the greatest shooter of all time in a clutch situation does not sound like a bad bet. This also seems like easy money as the plus price is a bit surprising. Curry has made at least five 3-pointers in his past four games. Curry should get plenty of shots as well to give him a good chance to make six triples.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback