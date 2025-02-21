Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 21 | NBA 2024-25 season

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings is one of many games on a jam-packed NBA slate for Friday. It features a pair of new-look rosters trying to punch their ticket to the postseason in the Western Conference.

Ad

The Warriors made a big splash at the deadline by acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. This move yielded early dividends for them, as they won three of their last four games before the All-Star break. Now sitting in 10th place in the West, they'll look to try and hold on for a shot at reaching the postseason.

Just one spot ahead of them in the standings is the Kings. They also made a big swap at the deadline, parting with De'Aaron Fox and landing Zach LaVine. The Kings also entered the break on a high note by winning three of their last four matchups.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As these teams enter Friday neck-and-neck in the standings, the winner will walk out with sole possession of ninth place with less than 30 games to go.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings injury report

Golden State Warriors injury report

Heading into Friday's matchup with the Kings, the Golden State Warriors have one key name listed on their injury report. That being former No. 7 pick Jonathan Kuminga. He remains out with an ankle injury that's kept him sidelined since January 4th.

Ad

Two-way player Yuri Collins has also been ruled out as he is currently with the franchise's G-League affiliate.

Sacramento Kings injury report

At the time this is being written, the Sacramento Kings have no players listed on their injury report. They are expected to be at full strength when they face off against the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Starting lineups and depth charts

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

Following their big trade, Steve Kerr had to make some tweaks to his starting lineup before the break. Against the Kings, Golden State is expected to open with Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Here is a glimpse of the Warriors' depth chart as they begin their playoff push:

Point guard Shooting guard Small forward Power forward Center Stephen Curry Brandin Podziemski Moses Moody Jimmy Butler Draymond Green Pat Spencer Buddy Hield Gary Payon Gui Santos Kevon Looney Yuri Collins Kevin Knox Quinten Post Jonathan Kuminga Trayce Jackson-Davis

Ad

Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth chart

With the Kings being at full strength, they are expected to stick with their new starting unit. That being the five-man lineup of Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.

Below is the new-look Kings' depth chart coming out of the All-Star break:

Point guard Shooting guard Small forward Power forward Center Malik Monk Zach LaVine DeMar DeRozan Keegan Murray Domantas Sabonis Markelle Fultz Keon Ellis Jake LaRavia Trey Lyles Jonas Valanciunas Devin Carter Mason Jones Doug McDermott Isaac Jones Jae Crowder

Ad

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: How to watch

For those looking to tune into Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings, tip-off is slated for 10:00 pm Eastern Time. The game will air locally on TV along with the option to stream on NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.