The Golden State Warriors visit the Sacramento Kings on Friday in both squads' first post-All-Star break contest. The Warriors will look to secure their first win of the season against the Kings. Meanwhile, both teams are seeking to gain ground in the jam-packed Western Conference standings.

Golden State (28-27) and Sacramento (28-27) are tied for the West's ninth-best record coming out of the break. Nevertheless, the Kings have had the Warriors' number so far.

Sacramento secured a 129-99 road victory on Jan. 5, led by combo guard Malik Monk's game-best 26 points and 12 assists. It followed that up with a 123-117 home win on Jan. 22, spearheaded by star forward DeMar DeRozan's game-high 32-point performance.

However, both showdowns came before Golden State's trade deadline acquisition of star forward Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. The six-time All-Star has reinvigorated the veteran squad over his first four appearances.

Butler and superstar point guard Steph Curry have guided the Warriors to a 3-1 record together. That includes a 105-98 road victory over the Houston Rockets in their final outing before the break.

Meanwhile, the Kings' lineup has shifted following their trade deadline acquisition of star shooting guard Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls. The two-time All-Star replaced star point guard De'Aaron Fox, giving Monk primary playmaking duties. The team has gone 3-3 with LaVine, treading water amid its playoff push.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings odds, preview and prediction

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings' clash is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

The game will be broadcast on NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and Fubo.

Moneyline: Warriors (-135) vs Kings (+115)

Spread: Warriors -2.5 (-105) vs Kings +2.5 (-115)

Total (Over/Under): o233.5 (-110) vs u233.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings preview

Sacramento has a more well-rounded offense than Golden State, with an entire starting lineup of scoring threats, headlined by star center Domantas Sabonis. The three-time All-Star should have a prime opportunity to thrive against the Warriors' lack of size.

However, the Kings lack a defensive stopper in their starting unit, with reserve guard Keon Ellis being their most consistent defender. So, they may struggle to stop Butler and Curry's one-two punch. The duo is averaging 52.3 points per game over their first four contests as teammates.

Conversely, the Kings have had a more well-balanced attack with LaVine in the fold, with six players averaging double-figure points over their last six games. DeRozan, LaVine, Sabonis and Monk are averaging 80.2 ppg during that stretch. However, they could struggle against Butler and veteran forward Draymond Green's defensive tenacity on Friday.

For the season, Golden State ranks 17th in the NBA in offensive rating (112.1) and ninth in defensive rating (111.8). Meanwhile, Sacramento sits eighth in offensive rating (115.3) but just 21st in defensive rating (114.3).

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings projected starting lineups

With reserve forward Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) being the only player on the Warriors' injury report, their starting lineup could be as follows:

PG: Steph Curry SG: Brandin Podziemski SF: Moses Moody PF: Jimmy Butler C: Draymond Green

However, they could also opt for a bigger starting five featuring Kevon Looney or Quinten Post at center to combat Sabonis' size.

Meanwhile, with the Kings' injury report being empty, they should deploy the following starting unit:

PG: Malik Monk SG: Zach LaVine SF: DeMar DeRozan PF: Keegan Murray C: Domantas Sabonis

Editor's note: These are projected starting lineups and could change as players' availabilities are updated closer to game time.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings betting tips

Curry's points prop is 26.5. The four-time NBA champion has scored 27-plus points in three of four games alongside Butler and five of six overall. So, he should hit the over against Sacramento's below-average defense.

Meanwhile, LaVine's points prop is 21.5. He has tallied 22 or more points in four of six outings with the Kings, including two straight. Thus, he appears more likely to hit the over as well.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings prediction

Despite playing on the road, Golden State has more momentum than Sacramento and a far stronger defense. So, it should prevail while covering the spread (-2.5).

Additionally, the teams could surpass their over/under point total (233.5), as the Kings and their opponents have done so in three of their last four games.

