Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Golden State Warriors will host crosstown rivals Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, October 17, as both sides meet for the second time in the ongoing NBA preseason. The first encounter between the two sides ended with the Warriors registering a 121-115 overtime win at the Golden 1 Center with both Stephen Curry and Chris Paul sitting out of the contest.
Sacramento has lost all three of their preseason games so far and will hope to get on the winning side against Golden State and in the final preseason game against the Utah Jazz. After having a magical 2022-23 season where the Kings made the playoffs after a 16-year drought, their preseason hasn't been the greatest of starts.
Game Details
Teams: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings
Date & Time: Oct. 17, 2023; 10 P.M. EST
Venue: Chase Center
Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings preview and injury report
The Warriors have won all three of their preseason games so far. From trying various lineups with Chris Paul in the mix, showcasing the chemistry between him and Stephen Curry, to giving the bench ample time on the floor, Steve Kerr has managed to get most things right.
However, Golden State has a blow in the form of Draymond Green's left lateral ankle sprain that sees him out of the remainder of their preseason. With the forward not playing any warmup fixtures, the Dubs will look to ease him in during the regular season.
The Kings don't really look perturbed, and there's no reason to. Preseason results don't count, but it would help from a momentum perspective if they can manage to get a couple of wins under their belt. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis seem picked up where they left off last season, with the supporting cast pitching in. Maybe they could shake off the rust in its entirety on Tuesday.
Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings odds and prediction
Spread: Warriors (+4.5) vs Kings (-4.5)
Moneyline: Warriors (-196) vs Kings (+158)
Total (o/u): 226.5
The Warriors' recent form makes them frontrunners to remain unbeaten when they face the Kings. But don't discount Sacramento as they forced Golden State to OT in their previous clash, and will come to Chase Center looking for their first win.
Golden State Warriors roster
- Steph Curry
- Klay Thompson
- Chris Paul
- Andrew Wiggins
- Draymond Green
- Gay Payton II
- Kevon Looney
- Jonathan Kuminga
- Moses Moody
- Brandin Podziemski
- Cory Joseph
- Dario Saric
- Trayce Jackson-Davis
Sacramento Kings roster
- Jordan Ford
- Jalen Slawson
- Colby Jones
- Chance Comanche
- Sasha Vezenkov
- Malik Monk
- JaVale McGee
- Chris Duarte
- Jaylen Nowell
- De'Aaron Fox
- Kevin Huerter
- Domantas Sabonis
- Keegan Murray
- Davion Mitchell
- Kessler Edwards
- Keon Ellis
- Alex Len
- Deonte Burton
- Harrison Barnes
- Trey Lyle
