Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - February 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will complete their current road trip with a second consecutive game against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. The Warriors and Spurs have already met twice this season and split the two games.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 9th, 8:30 PM ET (Wednesday, 7 AM IST)

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors played catch-up against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday after leading in the early stages of the game. Things boiled down to the wire before a wild shot from Draymond Green went astray and the Warriors succumbed to their 12th defeat of the season.

It's largely been the Stephen Curry show in San Francisco, but Andrew Wiggins has been fairly consistent too this season. Kelly Oubre Jr. has only improved during the course of the campaign but can blow a tire on any given night. James Wiseman and Kevon Looney both continue to be sidelined for the Golden State Warriors.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry sets the offensive tone for the Golden State Warriors every night. He's averaging 29.5 points and 6.1 assists this season on 43% shooting from downtown. Curry had 13 first-quarter points against the San Antonio Spurs yesterday to give his side an early lead which eventually fizzled out.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Juan Toscano-Anderson, C Draymond Green

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs have played terrific team basketball this season and find themselves well within the playoff picture despite being expected to begin a rebuild. They have the eighth-best defensive rating and commit the fewest turnovers per game in the league, both indicative of Gregg Popovich's mantra over the years.

The San Antonio Spurs have had mixed luck as far as injuries are concerned. LaMarcus Aldridge has been sidelined for the time being but Derrick White has returned to action and is slowly returning to form. Meanwhile, Patty Mills is averaging a career-high 13.4 points per game, giving the Spurs a boost off the bench.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray

An ACL injury did delay his growth but Dejounte Murray is finally turning into the two-way player the San Antonio Spurs always hoped him to be. Murray had 27 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and a whopping eight steals against the Golden State Warriors in the previous game and he'll want to replicate these numbers on Tuesday.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Dejounte Murray, G Derrick White, F DeMar DeRozan, F Keldon Johnson, C Jakob Poeltl

Warriors vs Spurs Match Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs did well to eke out a comeback victory in the previous outing but were initially swept away by the Golden State Warriors' offensive firepower. The Warriors will take the same arsenal into Tuesday's game but are unlikely to commit nine turnovers in a quarter again. Steph Curry and co. are the favorites to win this tie.

Where to watch Warriors vs Spurs?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Southwest and NBC Sports Bay Area. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

