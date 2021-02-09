Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - February 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Two playoff hopefuls from the Western Conference clash with the New Orleans Pelicans hosting the Houston Rockets. The Pelicans are on a three-game winning streak while the Rockets have lost their way a bit entering this tie.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 9th, 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, 6 AM IST)

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets are scrambling for momentum after their six-game winning streak came to a close at the start of February. They've now lost three of their last four games and also have key absences due to injury. Their best player, Christian Wood, is set to be evaluated weekly as he recovers from an ankle issue.

All's not lost for the Houston Rockets who'll have John Wall returning for the game against the New Orleans Pelicans after sitting out against Charlotte. Eric Gordon has been in fine touch recently, scoring 20 or more points in each of his last four games. Rookie Jae'Sean Tate has continued to impress and added layers to his game as the season has progressed.

Key Player - John Wall

John Wall

With Victor Oladipo still missing second nights of back-to-backs, the onus will be on John Wall who himself is returning after a rest. Wall is nowhere near his prime but has averaged 20.4 points and seven assists per game over his last five games. He struggled from the field the last time Houston Rockets faced the New Orleans Pelicans and will be looking to do better this time around.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G John Wall, G Danuel House Jr., F Jae'Sean Tate, F PJ Tucker, C DeMarcus Cousins

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have finally found a way to make things work. They've won three games in a row for the first time this season. All the teams they beat during this run have a winning record too. The Pelicans' ball movement is now more fluid and they're also executing good plays down the stretch.

Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick have improved their output after featuring in trade speculation. Lonzo is averaging 18 points and 7.3 rebounds on 54.1% shooting during the New Orleans Pelicans' current unbeaten run. Redick has shot 70% from downtown during the same period and will be looking to torch the Houston Rockets too.

Key Player - Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson

Both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have been on a tear lately but the former will hold the key against the Houston Rockets given Christian Wood's absence. Williamson had 26 points for the New Orleans Pelicans when these two sides last met, but that performance went in vain. He will be striving for a different outcome on Tuesday.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G Lonzo Ball, G Eric Bledsoe, G Brandon Ingram, G Zion Williamson, C Steven Adams

Rockets vs Pelicans Match Prediction

The Houston Rockets have been on a rough patch lately and are giving up far more points than they're used to. The absence of Wood and Oladipo will also take a toll. At the same time, the New Orleans Pelicans are hitting top gear and their offense has exploded. Expect Zion and co. to eke out a win in this tie.

Where to watch Rockets vs Pelicans?

National coverage of this matchup will be available on TNT. Local telecast of the same will be carried by FOX Sports New Orleans. You can also live stream this game via the NBA League Pass.

