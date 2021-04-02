Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors continue their Eastern road trip when they face the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena on Friday.

The two teams, who have won at least one championship in the last few years, are struggling to get wins under their belts this season.

Just two seasons ago, the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors were battling for the 2019 NBA championship. However, they have since fallen on hard times. The Warriors have lost five of their last six games and 10 of their last 14. The Raptors, on the other hand, have only won once in their previous 14 tries.

The Golden State Warriors are 23-25 after 48 games and are barely hanging on to their playoff hopes in the competitive Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors have an 18-30 record and are on the outside looking in when it comes to a possible playoff appearance.

Pascal Siakam #43 passes the ball against the Washington Wizards

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors Injury Update

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have listed a couple of players on their injury report.

In an unusual turn of events, both Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney left Thursday’s game against the Miami Heat with ankle injuries. However, there is a difference in the severity of each player’s injury.

Poole is questionable to play versus the Toronto Raptors, but Looney is expected to be ready for the game. Nonetheless, both are listed as game-time decisions.

Advertisement

Steph Curry will never give up on his guys 💯 pic.twitter.com/deZstUaEoP — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) April 2, 2021

Eric Paschall is also questionable for Friday's matchup. He is dealing with left wrist soreness and was sidelined in the previous two games due to the injury.

Klay Thompson (Achilles) has been sidelined since the start of the 2020-21 campaign due to season-ending surgery.

Toronto Raptors

Like the Golden State Warriors, the Toronto Raptors have also included a number of players in their injury report.

Kyle Lowry has a foot infection that will keep him out for up to 10 days, according to The Athletic’s Blake Murphy.

Kyle Lowry is easily the greatest Raptor of all time



No debate pic.twitter.com/LshJRYo8NZ — 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩¹³🎡 (@RocketsPlsWin) March 25, 2021

Advertisement

Newly acquired swingman Rodney Hood appeared against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday but had to leave because of right hip soreness. He will be sidelined for Friday’s game versus the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, Paul Watson will remain sidelined due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Former Warrior Patrick McCaw has barely played this season, and a left knee inflammation will cause him to miss another game.

Jalen Harris is dealing with a right hip pointer and will not be ready to play versus the Warriors. He will miss his third straight game because of the injury.

McCaw and Harris haven’t played much this season even when available, so their absences will not affect coach Nick Nurse’s regular rotation.

Fred VanVleet #23 dribbles against the Washington Wizards

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Eric Paschall #7 dribbles during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets

Advertisement

Shooting guards Mychal Mulder and Damion Lee will be the beneficiaries of Poole's unavailability for the Toronto Raptors game.

Looney will likely be available for the game, but just in case his ankle is still sore, expect coach Steve Kerr to use a small ball lineup when James Wiseman takes a breather. Otherwise, he can also use Alen Smailagic as the backup big man.

With Paschall out once again, Kent Bazemore and Juan Toscano-Anderson will be around to gobble up whatever minutes are available.

Toronto Raptors

In the game versus the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, Fred VanVleet slid into the point guard position that Lowry normally occupies while Gary Trent Jr. took the shooting guard spot off VanVleet. The same will likely happen against the Golden State Warriors.

The absences of Hood and Watson will give DeAndre' Bembry, Stanley Johnson and Yuta Watanabe opportunities to play more minutes on Friday. Depending on the matchups, Nurse will divide the minutes between the three.

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors:

Point Guard - Stephen Curry l Shooting Guard - Kelly Oubre Jr. l Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins l Power Forward - Draymond Green l Center - James Wiseman

Toronto Raptors:

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet l Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. l Small Forward - OG Anunoby l Power Forward - Pascal Siakam l Center - Aron Baynes

Also Read: 5 players who can win Rookie of the Year award following LaMelo Ball's injury l NBA 2020-21