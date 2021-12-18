Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will continue their homestay as they invite the Golden State Warriors for an NBA regular-season matchup at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Both teams met once earlier in the regular season, with Golden State coming out victorious that night, courtesy of a stellar performance from Jordan Poole.

Since then, the Warriors have done some outstanding work. They sit on top of the Western Conference and are looking like prime favourites to get to the championship. The team head into this game after securing a stunning win over the Celtics. Coach Steve Kerr will be hoping his team continues its brilliance and produces another big performance on Saturday.

The Raptors, on the other hand, come into the game after having won 5 of their last 10 games. They had a brilliant night against the Nets, however, a dominant performance from Kevin Durant was enough to snatch the win away from them. Toronto will be hoping for a strong response from that defeat. With the Warriors resting a few of their stars, things do look good for the Raptors at home.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Klay Thompson and James Wiseman will indefinitely be out for the Warriors. The duo were sent to the Santa Cruz Warriors to smoothen the transition as the Dubs fans await their return. Going into the game on Saturday, the team have decided to rest several of their stars. Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. will all be out for the team. Jordan Poole recently entered the Health and Safety Protocols, which means that even he will be out of the game.

Player Name Status Reason Klay Thompson Out Achilles Injury James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury Stephen Curry Out Rest Draymond Green Out Right Hip Tightness Jordan Poole Out Health and Safety Protocols Otto Porter Jr. Out Left Foot Injury Management Andrew Wiggins Out Left Knee Sorness

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Out for the Warriors against the Raptors tomorrow

-Steph Curry - rest

-Andrew Wiggins - left knee soreness

-Andre Iguodala - right knee management

-Draymond Green - Right hip tightness

-Otto Porter - Left foot management

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Goran Dragic and David Johnson will both be out for the Raptors. To add to the injury woes, the team has also reported Precious Achiuwa, OG Anunoby and Khem Birch as questionable ahead of this encounter.

Player Name Status Reason Goran Dragic Out Not with the Team David Johnson Out Left Calf Strain OG Anunoby Questionable Left Hip Injury Precious Achiuwa Questionable Right Shoulder Injury Khem Birch Questionable Right Knee Swelling

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting Lineup

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics

Coach Steve Kerr will have to make a lot of adjustments to the lineup since he has decided to give his stars a rest for the game. Considering the available players, Damion Lee and Moses Moddy will start in the backcourt. Juan Toscano-Anderson and Jonathan Kuminga will share the frontcourt, while Nemanja Bjelica will start at center for the Warriors.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets

The Raptors have a few of their stars listed as questionable ahead of this game. However, the roster still has some great players that can pull it together and put on a show against the Warriors. Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. will share the backcourt. Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam will start as the frontcourt pairing, while Chris Boucher starts at center for the Raptors.

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Damion Lee, Shooting Guard - Moses Moody, Small Forward - Juan Toscano-Anderson, Power Forward - Jonathan Kuminga, Center - Nemanja Bjelica

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet, Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr., Small Forward - Scottie Barnes, Power Forward - Pascal Siakam, Center - Chris Boucher

