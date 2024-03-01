Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2024

The Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors matchup is one of the nine NBA games scheduled for Friday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with Toronto winning the most recent matchup 130-127 on Jan. 7.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 1.

The Warriors lead the all-time series 32-21 against the Raptors. Toronto won the most recent matchup behind RJ Barrett’s 37 points, six assists, six rebounds and one steal. Klay Thompson led Golden State with 25 points and three assists.

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors game is scheduled for Friday, March 1, at Scotiabank Arena. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on SN and NBC Sports Bay Area. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Warriors (-146) vs. Raptors (+123)

Spread: Warriors (-3) vs. Raptors (+3)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o237) vs. Raptors -110 (u237)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors preview

The Warriors (31-27) have won eight of their past 10 games to strengthen their case for a playoff push. They have won two straight games, both on the road, and are 10th in the West. Golden State played the first game of a back-to-back on Thursday against the New York Knicks. Steph Curry had 31 points and 11 rebounds in the 110-99 win.

The Raptors (22-37) are 12th in the Eastern Conference. They lost their most recent game 136-125 against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Immanuel Quickley had 28 points, nine assists and five rebounds in the loss.

Toronto has struggled at home this season with a 12-17 record. With a surging Golden State as their next opponent, the Raptors need to be at their best to have any hope for a win.

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors starting lineups

The Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins as he continues to deal with a personal issue. Gui Santos will be out as well with a knee injury. Golden State coach Steve Kerr should start:

PG: Steph Curry SG: Brandin Podziemski SF: Moses Moody PF: Jonathan Kuminga C: Draymond Green

The Raptors listed Chris Boucher as questionable for Friday’s game with illness. With an otherwise fairly healthy roster, coach Darko Rajakovic should start:

PG: Immanuel Quickley SG: Gary Trent Jr. SF: RJ Barrett PF: Scottie Barnes C: Jakob Poeltl

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors betting tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 28.5 points for the game. Curry has a career average of 26.2 points against the Raptors. With Kuminga and Thompson playing some great basketball, Curry should have enough offensive help. He should end the night with under 28.5 points.

RJ Barrett has an over/under of 20.5 points. The last time the two teams met, he was the difference that won Toronto the game. While Barrett isn’t expected to go off for 37 points or more again, he should, however, end the game with more than 20.5 points.

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors prediction

The Warriors are favored on the road because of their great recent record. They might also have revenge in mind for the tough loss against the Raptors at home in January. Expect Curry and Co. to cover the spread for a win. Both teams play free-flowing offensive basketball. Expect the team total to be over 237 points.