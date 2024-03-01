Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 1 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors square off at Scotiabank Arena for the final time in the 2023-24 NBA Season. The Warriors will be keen to avenge their 133-118 home loss in their previous outing at Chase Center on Jan. 7. Steph Curry, in particular, will hope for a better outing.

He struggled the most in that game after scoring only nine points on 2 of 14 shooting. Curry went 0 for 9 on 3-pointers in that game. A lot has changed since then. The Warriors are in much better form and have a more settled lineup.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' roster looks different, with Pascal Siakam and Dennis Schroder traded at the deadline. Golden State enters the game as the favorite after going 13-4 in their last 17 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors injury report for Mar. 1

The Warriors are yet to submit their injury report for Friday's game. They only had Gui Santos and Andrew Wiggins on it before their last game, and none of their players endured injuries in Thursday's game against the New York Knicks, so the Warriors injury report should likely remain the same.

Toronto Raptors injury report for Mar. 1

The Raptors only have one injured player, while three others are on G-League duties. Chris Boucher is questionable with an illness. Meanwhile, Javon Freeman-Liberty, Markquis Nowell and Jontay Porter are on G-League assignments.

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors starting lineups and depth charts

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 1

The Warriors starting lineup will likely remain the same from their past two games without Andrew Wiggins. Steph Curry and Brandin Podziemski started in the backcourt, while Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green's trio completed the Warriors' frontline.

Point guards Steph Curry Chris Paul Lester Quinones Shooting guards Brandin Podziemski Gary Payton II Small forwards Moses Moody Klay Thompson Power forwards Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Usman Garuba Centers Draymond Green Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

Toronto Raptors starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 1

The Raptors' starting lineup isn't expected to see any changes, with Immanuel Quickley and Gary Trent Jr. in the backcourt, RJ Barrett at the three, Scottie Barnes at power forward and Jakob Poeltl at center.

Point guards Immanuel Quickley Bruce Brown DJ Carton Shooting guards Gary Trent Jr. Gradey Dick Small forwards RJ Barrett Ochai Agbaji Power forwards Scottie Barnes Jordan Nwora Jontay Porter Centers Jakob Poeltl Kelly Olynyk Chris Boucher

Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors key matchups

The Raptors have the defensive weapons to potentially limit the Warriors from having their way. Gary Trent Jr. and Bruce Brown could be huge for them against the Warriors, especially Steph Curry. The two guards are excellent at screen navigation and chasing their assignments.

The other battle will be between Scottie Barnes and Jonathan Kuminga. They are both firing on all cylinders and the outcome of their matchup could prove decisive, especially with Kuminga being the most reliable player for Golden State in recent weeks.