Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - January 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

It's showtime in the 2020-21 NBA, as the gritty Golden State Warriors take on the unbeatable Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will attempt to do the impossible as they take on the hottest team in the association in their next matchup.

The Utah Jazz have been tearing up the competition with seven consecutive wins this season. Donovan Mitchell has been splendid during this run and is coming off a 36-point performance against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Mitchell has been trending on Twitter after he became the newest recipient of Shaquille O'Neal’s ‘motivational’ commentary on his basketball skills.

Donovan's response when Shaq tells him he doesn't have what it takes to get to the next level:



"Aight."

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 9:00 PM ET. (Sunday 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors had a slow start to their campaign but have since turned things around under the leadership of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

While Curry has been lighting up the competition in offense, Green has helped the Golden State Warriors flourish at the defensive end, with his infectious energy and smart plays causing trouble for opposing teams.

The Golden State Warriors, who dropped their last game against the New York Knicks 119-104, will look to return to winning ways with the Utah Jazz. However, they will have to roll out with their 'A' game to stand a chance against the red-hot Utah Jazz.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors shoots a three pointer in front of Kyle Kuzma of the LA Lakers.

Despite playing with a chip on his shoulder this season, Stephen Curry is leading the Golden State Warriors from the front. The former league MVP has proven he can get the job done even without Klay Thompson by his side.

In 15 games this season, Curry is averaging 28.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting at45.1% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc.

He is the Golden State Warriors' best bet to heat from the floor against a surging Donovan Mitchell and snap the latter's team's winning streak on Saturday.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Andrew Wiggins, F Kelly Oubre Jr., F Draymond Green, C James Wiseman.

Utah Jazz Preview

NBA fans are swinging to the tunes played by the Utah Jazz this season, who have exhibited excellent team basketball to win seven straight games. Not surprisingly, the Utah Jazz are tied for the second-best record in the Western Conference this campaign.

Donovan Mitchell is a man with a plan this campaign and could be on the verge of an MVP-caliber season if he continues to play at the same level.

In their last outing, the Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 129-118.

The Jazz have made 248 3-pt FG this season, the most through the first 15 games of a season in NBA history.



That includes 133 during their 7-game win streak, the most ever during a 7-game win streak. pic.twitter.com/vhdDAYqnBi — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 22, 2021

It was the usual suspect, Donovan Mithcell, who led their effort with 36 points on the night. Mike Conley Jr. and Jordan Clarkson also played well, chipped in with 20 and 19 points respectively.

Key Player – Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell is playing with a purpose this season, with his hard work and determination reflecting well on the Utah Jazz's 11-4 season record this season.

At the beginning of this campaign, they weren't regarded as a serious contender, but their impressive seven-game win streak has put the competition on notice.

In their matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the battle at the point position with Donovan Mitchell and Stephen Curry could turn this game into a high-scoring affair.

Donovan Mitchell is the fastest player in NBA history to make 600 threes (240 games). Previous fastest was Buddy Hield.

In 15 games, Mitchell is averaging 24.3 points, 4.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds on 43.8% shooting from the floor and 40.8% shooting from beyond the arc.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Mike Conley Jr., G Donovan Mitchell, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert..

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors have the best three-point shooter - Stephen Curry - the game has ever seen. He could be the one to snap the Utah Jazz's hot streak by putting on a scoring exhibition.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have tremendous winning momentum behind them and are looking better with each passing game. Donovan Mitchell could come out packing a punch in his next game after Shaquille O'Neal's comments in the post-game interview.

The Utah Jazz are the favorites to win this enticing game and extend their winning streak to eight games.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz?

Local coverage of the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz will be available on AT&T SportsNet and NBC Sports Bay Area & California. Fans can also live-stream this game on the NBA League Pass.