Good guy Kevin Durant: Looking back at 5 times the birthday boy and 2x NBA champ gave back to the community via charitable acts

Kevin Durant is one of the most influential players in the NBA of all-time. The Brooklyn Nets star is one of the deadliest scorers the game has seen. But aside from being an NBA superstar, Durant is also an icon when it comes to giving back to the community.

The former MVP has earned millions through his various NBA contracts and huge endorsement deals. With an insane amount of money, KD never forgot to be an influence off the court. Being an example to the youth and supporting their movement, there have been many instances where he was able to inspire people.

In celebration of his 34th birthday, let's take a look at his charitable work throughout the many years he's been a part of the NBA.

5. Kevin Durant donated $57,000 to Oklahoma City's elementary school for the homeless

During his last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Durant donated $57,000 to Positive Tomorrows. It's a school that offers education to the homeless. A fun fact about KD and Positive Tomorrows, the NBA star founded a charitable organization while surfing the internet. (via The Mercury News)

His donation helped the school stock up on much-needed food for the students and the construction of a new kitchen.

4. KD donates $1 million to Red Cross

Back in March 2013, Durant was still part of the Oklahoma City Thunder. During that time, a devastating tornado hit Moore, Oklahoma. It was a saddening catastrophe as 24 people, many of whom were children, lost their lives during the calamity. KD, having a soft heart for the community, gave $1 million to the disaster relief fund of Oklahoma.

In the form of encouragement, the 12-time All-Star showed support for those affected on Twitter.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Praying for the victims of the Tornadoes in OKC these last few days..Everybody stay safe! Praying for the victims of the Tornadoes in OKC these last few days..Everybody stay safe!

3. Durant gave donated $3 million to alma mater

As a former player for the University of Texas, Durant saw an opportunity for him to give back after achieving success. Back in 2018, KD gifted the biggest donation by a former Texas basketball student-athlete in the school's history. The two-time NBA champ assigned $2.5 million to Texas Basketball.

Additionally, the men's basketball facility was named The Kevin Durant Basketball Facility for Men.

2. Durant's 2020 COVID-19 Response

Ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, many players stepped up to help support those in need. One of those was Kevin Durant and his foundation. In his "2020 COVID-19 Response," KD and his foundation spearheaded a stacked list of organizations affected by the pandemic.

In his partnership with Degree Deodorant, Durant donated $1 million to support grassroots youth sports and leadership organizations.

1. Kevin Durant's partnership with Degree raised $1 million for 10 organizations to support social justice

With the current racial issues that took over most of 2020, Durant partnered with Degree Deodorant to raise $1 million. The money they raised helped 10 organizations that focused on social awareness and youth sports.

The two-time Finals MVP had his companies (Thirty Five Ventures, The Boardroom and Kevin Durant Charity Foundation) leading the cause.

