"Got divorced before getting the bag": Heat fans point out Erik Spoelstra's divorce timeline after $120 million extension

The Miami Heat extended the contract of coach Erik Spoelstra to eight years, worth at least $120 million. Incidentally, the development came after the champion NBA coach separated from his longtime wife, Nikki Sapp.

Fans took to social media to react to the new deal between the Heat and Coach Spo, with some pointing to the timing of it in relation to the end of his marriage with Nikki after seven years.

Below are what some of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

@HeatvsHaters wrote: Got divorced before getting the bag

@MiamiHeaTweet wrote: Was literally just thinking that. No disrespect, but I hope since being after a divorce, that’s all his. It’s very well deserved

@KingDami5299 wrote: Spo is a genius in all aspects lmao

@ElCordo84792918 wrote: wow checkmate How ya like me now!

@iRUNtheseTWEETz wrote: The child support will re-adjust I’m sure

@KaidonGarcia wrote: Definition of locked in in the right moment

@AJP0702 wrote: For what it’s worth, he was still wearing his wedding ring in last nights post game conference

@GarnettMuse5 wrote: Never thought I’d comment this but holy W

@888dorian wrote: Smart man.

@Millsvanills wrote: She coming back for it

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra calls it quits with wife

Two-time Miami Heat champion coach Erik Spoelstra and wife Nikki announced in late November that they were ending their marriage of seven years.

They said that it was a tough decision to make but they arrived at it amicably, with both jointly filing for divorce. In a joint statement, the two said:

"We are both grateful for our relationship and remain fully committed to co-parenting our children and continuing to make them our shared priority."

Erik Spoelstra got engaged to former Heat cheerleader Nikki Sapp on Sept. 17, 2015.

Less than a year later, they got married in Miami Lakes, Florida. They have three children, sons Santiago, who was born in 2018, and Dante (2019), and daughter Ruby Grace (2022).

Meanwhile, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife Nikki hosts The Know with Nikki Spo podcast.

Eric Spoelstra is coaching in his 16th season in Miami. On Tuesday, he agreed to stay in South Beach.

Overall, he has been with the Heat for 29 years, starting as video coordinator before climbing up the ladder to become an assistant. In 2008, he was chosen to become the new head coach to replace Pat Riley.

Spoelstra led Miami to back-to-back NBA titles in 2012 and 2013, with a team boasting of LeBron James and Hall-of-Famers Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. He's the NBA’s second longest-tenured coach, behind only Hall-of-Famer Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs.

The Heat are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 21-15 record.